DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 09, 2020

GB seeks Punjab Constabulary’s help for elections’ security

Mohammad AsgharUpdated 09 Nov 2020

Email

The Gilgit-Baltistan administration has sought more than 2,000 extra police personnel from Punjab Constabulary to strengthen security during the upcoming general elections. — Photo courtesy Punjab police Facebook/File
The Gilgit-Baltistan administration has sought more than 2,000 extra police personnel from Punjab Constabulary to strengthen security during the upcoming general elections. — Photo courtesy Punjab police Facebook/File

RAWALPINDI: The Gilgit-Baltistan administration has sought more than 2,000 extra police personnel from Punjab Constabulary to strengthen security during the upcoming general elections to be held in the region on Nov 15.

According to sources, the personnel to be sent to GB will be equipped with antiriot equipment and they will also ensure implementation of preventive measures against Covid-19.

Electioneering in the region is in full swing by all political parties taking part in the Nov 15 election.

The sources said that the commandant of Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, had asked the battalion commanders of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad to ensure availability of personnel for the upcoming election for GB assembly.

They said orders had been issued to all units, including Rawalpindi and Farooqabad headquarters, to have rank wise force ready.

According to them, 2,353 Punjab Constabulary personnel — 23 inspectors, 78 sub-inspectors, 168 assistant sub-inspectors, 250 head constables and 1,834 constables — will be sent to GB for performing duty during the election in the region.

The personnel will be required to adhere to a full winter uniform code and keep warm clothing with them because of the severity of weather in the region.

They will also require to follow SOPs (standard operation procedures) against Covid-19.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

09 Nov 2020

Politicians’ words

POLITICAL rhetoric is entering a danger zone. With rallies and jalsas taking place every day, all leaders have ample...
Updated 09 Nov 2020

A bad precedent

THE recent police action against farmers in Lahore following which a protester died was appalling. While the...
09 Nov 2020

Intensifying hostilities

ONCE considered a ‘frozen’ conflict, the stalemate in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia has ...
Updated 08 Nov 2020

A new beginning

THE American people have made their decision. Joseph R. Biden will be the next president of the United States of...
08 Nov 2020

Covid-19 guidelines

THERE is no doubt any longer: the second wave is intensifying at an alarming pace. Punjab reported 352 new Covid-19...
08 Nov 2020

Women’s education

DISTURBING reports have emerged from Lower Dir regarding the possible reappearance of some extremist elements in the...