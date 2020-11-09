DAWN.COM

Shujaat’s health improves, Ahmad Mukhtar hospitalised

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 09 Nov 2020

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health is reportedly improving at the Services Hospital. — Dawn/File
LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health is reportedly improving at the Services Hospital.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Amjad says the PML-Q leader has shown improvement as supply of artificial oxygen to him has been removed while he has also begun recognising the visitors.

The former prime minister was admitted to the private ward of the hospital on Friday after he felt uncomfortable due to chest infection. He was tested for the Covid-19 as well as pneumonia attack. His chest X-rays were also conducted.

The doctors attending him say no unusual thing was found in Mr Shujaat’s tests and he was suffering from routine sinus attack for which he had been getting treatment from abroad too.

Various prominent personalities continue to visit him at the hospital. Badshahi Masjid khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad visited him on Sunday while Jahangir Tareen, Faisal Sabzwari, Qari Hanif Jalandhry had inquired about him on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has been admitted to the Shalimar Hospital, a health facility he and his family helped to develop.

Mr Mukhtar had undergone a surgery in the United States sometime ago. His family told Dawn that he was suffering from pneumonia and his condition was stable.

Both Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Mukhtar belong to Gujrat. They are arch rivals in politics and have contested elections against each other. However, the latter had withdrawn himself from active politics for the last couple of years because of his health issues.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2020

Zak
Nov 09, 2020 10:20am
We hope both get well soon.
