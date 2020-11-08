PSP chief lashes out at Sindh govt over city's sorry state at public meeting in Karachi

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday lashed out at the Sindh government for Karachi's sorry state of affairs during the party's public meeting at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

"You ruined all industries and infrastructure, snatched away electricity, water and gas from the people. Businesses are being closed down [while] the youth is unable to secure jobs.

"For the past 12 years, you have not given us a single drop of water, but have ended up filling tankers and selling us water which is rightfully ours."

He added that Karachi is now being recognised as the worst city in terms of transport, sewerage, job opportunities and pollution. "Today Lahore has the Orange Line Metro Train project. We have happy to see development for our brothers in Punjab but we are humans, not angels."

He asked how many more sacrifices would the people of the city need to make before their rights are recognised. "We are happy to see development in the country, but make arrangements for our children."

The PSP chief also lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for staging their rally at the same venue in October. "The rally was held in the name of Karachi yet not a single person at the event was from the city. They all talked about taking down the current government so that they can come into power.

"But who is pretending to be in the opposition while being a ruler? The PPP has been ruling the province for the past 12 years." He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's speeches seemed as if he and his party have never been in power.

"You [Bilawal] made a mistake by coming to Karachi and spewing your lies. The people of the city will hold you accountable. The PPP talks about a revolution but a revolution will be brought against them."

He stated that the situation is Sindh was so poor that the courts had to intervene when it came to addressing dog bite incidents. "There is no concept of welfare for the people. Inflation has broken the backs of the poor but no one cares about real public issues."

He said the ruling PPP was trying to be a champion for human rights and democracy when it had plundered billions under the guise of tax collection and the National Finance Commission. "The entire province, from Karachi to Kashmore, is a dismal picture of neglect betrayal and corruption."

Kamal also demanded new census for Karachi as it affects everything from seats in the national and provincial assembly to provision of basic necessities. He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to act as a premier and not as a "monarch".

"Under the Constitution, you are bound to sit with the opposition and resolve national issues."

The Bagh saw the last political event of this sort on October 18 this year when the PDM held a power show against the PTI government on the anniversary of twin suicide bombings on the homecoming rally of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Shortly after the event was held, Kamal had wasted no time in announcing a public meeting in response to the opposition alliance’s event and had raised the stakes further by voluntarily undertaking a challenge to stage a bigger public meeting than the one held by the PDM.

During today's rally, PSP President Anis Kaim Khani said that PDM leaders had failed to highlight the issues of the people of Karachi when they staged their rally in October.

"None of the leaders spoke a word about Karachi's problems. It caused disappointment for the people."

He also warned the PPP that today this rally has been organised, but tomorrow the people may take to the streets.

"Conspiracies are being hatched against this city. There is no one who has inherited it," he said, adding that the party will fight the case of Karachi.