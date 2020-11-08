DAWN.COM

Usman, Rauf keep sloppy Zimbabwe down to 134-7 in second T20

AFP 08 Nov 2020

Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere (R) plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8. — AFP
Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brendan Taylor during their 2nd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on November 8. — AP
Leg-spinner Usman Qadir and paceman Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets apiece as Pakistan kept Zimbabwe down to a paltry 134-7 in the second Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 after Saturday's six-wicket defeat, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals as Usman finished with figures of 3-23 and Rauf 3-31 after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Ryan Burl (32 not out) and Wesley Madhevere (24) were the main scorers, with Burl sending the last ball of the innings for a big six.

Rauf, who came into prominence with 20 wickets in last year's Big Bash in Australia, removed Brendon Taylor (three) and skipper Chamu Chibhabha (15) in successive overs.

Donald Tiripano (15) added 30 for the seventh wicket with Burl before falling to Rauf in the 19th over.

Usman, son of the late legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, chipped in with the wickets of Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (seven) and Elton Chigumbura (18) to further derail Zimbabwe.

With this match, Pakistan's Ahsan Raza became the first umpire to officiate in 50 Twenty20 internationals.

Earlier, captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Zimbabwe in to bat in the second Twenty20 international. Pakistan kept the same line-up that won the first match by six wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

Zimbabwe left out Tendai Chatara to bring in another fast bowler Donald Tiripano for the only change from the last game. The final match is on Tuesday, also in Rawalpindi.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

