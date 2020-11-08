Iran's Rouhani says next US administration should make up for Trump's mistakes

Iran's president said on Sunday the next US administration should use the opportunity to compensate for US President Donald Trump's mistakes, Iranian state TV reported after Joe Biden captured the US presidency.

Tensions have spiked between the United States and Iran since 2018, when Trump exited a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and then reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

“Trump's damaging policy has been opposed [...] by the American people. The next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes,” President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying.

“Iran favours constructive interaction with the world.”

Biden has pledged to rejoin Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with six powers, a deal that was agreed by Washington when he was vice president, if Tehran also returns to compliance.

In retaliation for Trump's actions, Tehran has gradually reduced its commitments to the accord. But Iran's clerical rulers have said those steps were reversible if Tehran's interests were respected.

“The heroic resistance of the Iranian people proved that the policy of maximum pressure is doomed to failure,” Rouhani said.

Biden has said returning to the agreement would be “a starting point for follow-on negotiations” and that Washington would then work with allies to strengthen and extend the nuclear deal and address other issues of concern.

Iran's leaders have so far ruled out any talks aimed at further curbing Tehran's nuclear activity, halting its ballistic missile programme and limiting the Islamic Republic's regional influence.

“The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime — and accept multilateralism, cooperation and respect for law. Deeds matter most,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.