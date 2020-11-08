MPA’s arrest leads to sharp rebuke by PML-N

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested PML-N MPA Khwaja Imran Nazir in the case related to the violence at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office during Maryam Nawaz’s arrival there inAugust last.

Mr Nazir and other PML-N leaders termed his arrest an attempt to stop the PML-N leaders from making the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Dec 13 rally in Lahore a success. Nazir, the PML-N’s secretary general Lahore, had not secured bail in this case.

A good number of PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz nominated in this case have yet to secure bail in this case. DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan did not respond to Dawn’s query as to why only ‘one nominated suspect’ had been arrested in this case.

The PML-N workers and leaders reached the Chuhng police station and held a demonstration against his arrest. The protest caused a massive traffic jam on Multan Road for an hour or so.

In August, violence had erupted outside the NAB office as heavy police contingents and workers of the PML-N confronted each other shortly after the arrival of opposition party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition investigation. Many people, including some officials, were injured and around 50 men were rounded up after police fired tear gas besides hurling stones at the activists, with each side blaming the other for triggering the clash.

Ms Nawaz claimed the government had planned to “cause harm” to her through police action, while posting a video of her bulletproof car’s broken windshield on her Twitter account.

The Chuhng police had booked some 300 PML-N workers, including Ms Nawaz and 187 other nominated people, for attacking law enforcers and NAB personnel and damaging the anti-graft watchdog’s building.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said no amount of repression by the fascist PTI regime to sabotage the PDM Lahore public meeting would work.

“The more people the Imran Khan government arrests, the more successful will be the PDM Lahore public meeting. The selected sugar, flour robbers have lost their minds in their obsession of political victimisation and vengeance. By arresting brave hearts like Imran Nazir, Imran cannot sabotage the Lahore public meeting. In fact, he will end up invigorating the PDM support-base even more,” he said.

The former information minister said Imran’s recent public meetings were an “expression of his frustration and bafflement”. The PML-N could not be scared of such tactics and threats, she said, and added Imran Khan would not get the NRO from Nawaz Sharif and PML-N no matter how callous and cruel the attitude he adopted towards the jailed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2020