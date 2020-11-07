DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2020

US removes shadowy group condemned by China from terror list

AFP 07 Nov 2020

Email

In this file photo taken on October 21, 2019, US President Donald Trump (L) listens to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. — AFP/File
In this file photo taken on October 21, 2019, US President Donald Trump (L) listens to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. — AFP/File

The United States said on Friday it had removed from its list of terror groups a shadowy faction regularly blamed by China to justify its harsh crackdown in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang region.

In a notice in the Federal Register, which publishes new US laws and rules, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was revoking the designation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a “terrorist organisation”.

“ETIM was removed from the list because, for more than a decade, there has been no credible evidence that ETIM continues to exist,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The administration of George W. Bush in 2004 added ETIM, also sometimes called the Turkestan Islamic Party, to a blacklist as it found common cause with China in the US-led “war on terror”. Beijing has regularly blamed ETIM for attacks as it justifies its measures in Xinjiang, where rights groups say that one million or more Uighurs or other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim people are incarcerated in camps.

But scholars say that China has produced little evidence that ETIM is an organised group or that it is to blame for attacks in Xinjiang, which separatists call East Turkestan.

The Washington-based Uighur Human Rights Project called the State Department decision “long overdue” and a “definitive rejection of China's claims”.

“The harmful effects of China's exploitation of the imagined 'ETIM' threat are real — 20 years of state terror directed at Uighurs,” said the group's executive director, Omer Kanat.

But China's foreign ministry spokesman on Friday expressed China's “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US decision”, urging the US to “stop backpedaling on international counter-terrorism cooperation”.

China has acknowledged camps in Xinjiang but describes them as vocational centres meant to reduce the allure of Islamic radicalism.

While experts have doubted a role of ETIM, China has suffered a series of attacks that authorities blamed on Uighur separatists.

In 2014, assailants stabbed to death 31 passengers at a railway station in the southwestern city of Kunming.

In 2009, hundreds died in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi in riots that largely targeted China's majority Han.

Activists allege that China is trying to forcibly integrate Uighurs by indoctrinating them with communist ideology and making them renounce Islamic customs, a claim Beijing denies.

Pompeo has previously called the mass incarceration “the stain of the century” and US senators across party lines are seeking to declare China's treatment of the Uighurs genocide.

ETIM was listed on the US Terrorism Exclusion List, which affects entry of people into the country, but was never hit with the tougher designation of Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zainab
Nov 07, 2020 06:45pm
USA is trying to needle China.One nations enemy is another nations friend.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Salam’s face blackened

Salam’s face blackened

The world rightly ignores complaints of Islamophobia from a country that mistreats its religious minorities.

Opinion

The Bilawal factor

The Bilawal factor

Fahd Husain
If the PPP wins the GB elections and forms the government, it would be Bilawal’s single biggest political achievement.

Editorial

07 Nov 2020

Growing debt

THE government’s failure to seriously tackle the menace of circular debt is now threatening to pull down the...
07 Nov 2020

Imprisoned abroad

BEING incarcerated anywhere is not a pleasant experience. However, if one has the misfortune to end up in jail in a...
07 Nov 2020

The Khushab example

THE killing of a bank manager in the Punjab town of Khushab once again underscores how murder is so easily...
Updated 06 Nov 2020

Polarised America

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that American citizens have turned out in record numbers to cast their vote.
06 Nov 2020

Reforming ‘kafala’

COUNTLESS Pakistanis who have worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are familiar with the kafala system. This...
06 Nov 2020

Farmers’ protest

THE story of the protesting farmers of Punjab takes on an even more depressing tone as news of the possible...