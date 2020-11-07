‘China committed to making CPEC a high quality model project’

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China wanted to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a high quality model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During a meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Bajwa, the envoy said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, and the CPEC is a pilot project of all-round cooperation between the two countries, adding that with the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the CPEC has continuously achieved positive results.

“The embassy in Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the authority, further implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, actively prepare for the 10th JCC, deepen and expand cooperation in the areas of industrial parks, agriculture, and social-economy under CPEC,” Nong added.

Bajwa said that the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and will grow stronger over time. “The CPEC is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people.”

He added that the authority is committed to providing a windowed one-stop service for the corridor project, and is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote new progress in cooperation in important areas such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, social-economy, and will effectively protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel so that the corridor can exert greater economic and social benefits and better benefit the people of the two countries”.

