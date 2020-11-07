DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2020

‘China committed to making CPEC a high quality model project’

APPUpdated 07 Nov 2020

Email

An aerial view of Thar Coal Block I — a project which is part of the CPEC — is seen in this file photo.
An aerial view of Thar Coal Block I — a project which is part of the CPEC — is seen in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China wanted to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a high quality model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During a meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Bajwa, the envoy said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, and the CPEC is a pilot project of all-round cooperation between the two countries, adding that with the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the CPEC has continuously achieved positive results.

“The embassy in Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the authority, further implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, actively prepare for the 10th JCC, deepen and expand cooperation in the areas of industrial parks, agriculture, and social-economy under CPEC,” Nong added.

Bajwa said that the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and will grow stronger over time. “The CPEC is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people.”

He added that the authority is committed to providing a windowed one-stop service for the corridor project, and is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote new progress in cooperation in important areas such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, social-economy, and will effectively protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel so that the corridor can exert greater economic and social benefits and better benefit the people of the two countries”.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020

CPEC
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Salam’s face blackened

Salam’s face blackened

The world rightly ignores complaints of Islamophobia from a country that mistreats its religious minorities.

Opinion

The Bilawal factor

The Bilawal factor

Fahd Husain
If the PPP wins the GB elections and forms the government, it would be Bilawal’s single biggest political achievement.

Editorial

07 Nov 2020

Growing debt

THE government’s failure to seriously tackle the menace of circular debt is now threatening to pull down the...
07 Nov 2020

Imprisoned abroad

BEING incarcerated anywhere is not a pleasant experience. However, if one has the misfortune to end up in jail in a...
07 Nov 2020

The Khushab example

THE killing of a bank manager in the Punjab town of Khushab once again underscores how murder is so easily...
Updated 06 Nov 2020

Polarised America

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that American citizens have turned out in record numbers to cast their vote.
06 Nov 2020

Reforming ‘kafala’

COUNTLESS Pakistanis who have worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are familiar with the kafala system. This...
06 Nov 2020

Farmers’ protest

THE story of the protesting farmers of Punjab takes on an even more depressing tone as news of the possible...