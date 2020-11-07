DAWN.COM

India’s top general says faceoff with China could spark bigger conflict

ReutersUpdated 07 Nov 2020

India's top military commander said on Friday a tense border standoff with Chinese forces in the western Himalayas could spark a larger conflict, even as senior commanders from both sides met near the frontline for their eighth round of talks. — AP/File
India’s top military commander said on Friday a tense border standoff with Chinese forces in the western Himalayas could spark a larger conflict, even as senior commanders from both sides met near the frontline for their eighth round of talks. — AP/File

NEW DELHI: India’s top military commander said on Friday a tense border standoff with Chinese forces in the western Himalayas could spark a larger conflict, even as senior commanders from both sides met near the frontline for their eighth round of talks.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said the situation was tense at the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, in eastern Ladakh, where thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a months-long confrontation.

“We will not accept any shifting of the Line of Actual Control,” Rawat said in an online address.

“In the overall security calculus, border confrontations, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot therefore be discounted,” he said.

Brutal hand-to-hand combat in June left 20 Indian and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers dead, escalating tensions and triggering large deployments on the remote, desolate border area.

Both sides have since attempted to ease the situation through diplomatic and military channels, but have made little headway, leaving soldiers facing-off in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh’s snow deserts.

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders were meeting on Friday in Ladakh, the eight round of talks between the military leaderships since the crisis began, officials in New Delhi said.

The talks would likely include discussions on a Chinese proposal to pull some troops back from a contested area on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake, where soldiers were separated by a few hundred metres, according to an Indian official.

Infantry troops, backed by artillery and armoured vehicles, are also facing off on the southern bank of the lake, where China has been pushing India to pull back, the official said.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020

Comments (9)

Fastrack
Nov 07, 2020 10:29am
Another BJP faithful trying to justify his paycheck as doofus Indian government pushes the country into the quicksand of crises.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Nov 07, 2020 10:31am
China is so scared thinking of returning a few kilometres of Indian land.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 07, 2020 10:38am
Full scale conflict is not possible. If China wanted to grab SCS, Taiwan... it would have launched a full war rather than threats. Keep up the vigil on LAC. China has no credible partners in the world other than Pakistan for obvious reasons.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Nov 07, 2020 10:42am
He is right and always prepared for the worst.
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Nov 07, 2020 11:47am
@Da Lit, Stop making fun of Indian army. China cannot take more Indian land ok?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 07, 2020 12:12pm
Be your own master.
Recommend 0
Manzoor bhai
Nov 07, 2020 12:35pm
But India dream to be an Asian tiger, so what happend?
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 07, 2020 12:41pm
This is a very one sided conflict
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 07, 2020 01:06pm
India better behave otherwise China will be in Delhi in 10 days.
Recommend 0

