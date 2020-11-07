Four granted bail in Reko Diq case

QUETTA: A single bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday granted bail before arrest to four former officials of the provincial government nominated in the Reko Diq copper-cum-gold project reference for their alleged involvement in causing loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard pre-arrest bail applications filed by retired Captain Fareeduddin Ahmedzai, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhail, Bari Dad and Mohammad Tahir through their lawyer Wali Khan Nasar and granted bail before arrest to the four applicants. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday had filed the reference against 25 suspects in the Accountability Court of Quetta. Its judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani had admitted the reference for hearing on Thursday and ordered the 25 suspects to appear before the court on Nov 18.

According to the NAB authorities, contrary to national interests, the mining concession rules were amended to provide benefits to the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC). Through sub-agreements, the former government officials nominated in the reference provided benefit of billions of rupees to the TCC. The officials of the revenue department also provided benefits to the company in terms of land allotments to get personal benefits.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020