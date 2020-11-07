DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2020

PML-N chief trying to stir up rebellion in Army: PM

Fazal KhaliqUpdated 07 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat on Friday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Gabin Jabba, Swat on Friday. — PID

• Says Maryam not being arrested due to respect for women
• Sehat Card Plus programme launched

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, “like a jackal sitting in London, is trying to stir up a rebellion in the Pakistan Army by alleging it is involved in politics and calling for changing the Army and ISI chiefs”.

By doing so, he (Sharif) was “making India happy and proving himself one of the biggest enemies of Pakistan,” the PM said while addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground in Mingora after launching the Sehat Card Plus programme for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Mr Sharif had run away from the country under the pretext of illness, adding that he was a “money worshipper” and had amassed his wealth by looting the country.

The prime minister said (PML-N vice president) Maryam Nawaz was also openly accusing the Army of interfering in politics. She was taking advantage of being a woman because women were given respect in Pakistan, he added.

“Nawaz Sharif and his sons cannot dare attack the Pakistan Army in the country and this is why they have fled abroad. Since Maryam Nawaz knows that we will not send her behind bars because she is a woman, she has started spewing venom against the Army,” he said.

He said every solider of the Pakistan Army had rendered sacrifices for the safety of the country and patriotic Pakistanis would never allow corrupt politicians to hurl allegations against the Army.

Rebuking the “corrupt political leaders who have gathered under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement”, Mr Khan said a group of thieves and looters had gathered and was asking for NRO after looting the country.

“Two major political parties looted the country during the past 30 years but now it is decisive time to take action against the corrupt and looters,” he said.

The PM reiterated that he would never grant NRO to the politicians who had looted the country and if he did so it would be high treason with the country.

He said that Gen Pervez Musharraf had committed a mistake by granting NRO to the corrupt politicians, including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, due to which the external debt of the country had increased manifold and now the PTI government was paying it back.

About provision of free health facilities to every person in KP through Sehat Card Plus programme, the PM said no other government could accomplish such an amazing deed, except the PTI administration, and the credit for it went to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

“Now every family (from KP) can get Rs1 million for medical treatment anywhere in the country,” Mr Khan said.

For the first time in the country’s history, he said, the people would be able to have their own houses by paying their prices in instalments under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said the PTI had founded a new Pakistan which was a replica of the model of the Madina state, where every citizen would be valued and would get justice. He said provision of free health facilities to every person in KP was the first step towards transforming Pakistan into the social welfare state of Madina.

“We have already introduced the uniform national curriculum in the country after which the child of poor and rich people will receive similar education,” he said. Court cases would be decided in one year in Naya Pakistan as the government had got the civil procedure act amended, he added.

PM Khan urged the youth to adopt the way of noble people and work hard for development of the country. “If you people follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), no doubt you will lead the country towards the state of Madina where humanity and rule of law prevailed,” he said, adding that due to the model of the Madina sate, the Muslims had ruled the world for centuries.

The prime minister said the new Pakistan founded by PTI would follow the Islamic principles of the state of Madina.

He said the fate of Swat would soon change due to construction of a motorway and promotion of tourism. “Swat will soon witness a wave of prosperity which it has never seen before, because of promotion of tourism. Tourism has the potential of bringing speedy prosperity in the country,” he said, adding that the promotion of tourism in KP would bring unprecedented benefits to the entire country.

Prominent among those who attended the public meeting were National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed, CM Mahmood Khan, KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, the MNAs and the MPAs.

Earlier, PM Khan along with the chief minister and others visited Gabin Jabba, a recently developed touristic spot.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2020 08:50am
NS and the few cronies showing true colours. Blessing in disguise for Pakistan actually as Pakistanis can now see their hidden enemies clearly.
Recommend 0
Pratik
Nov 07, 2020 08:52am
No democracy in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 07, 2020 08:54am
The Pakistani nation is one with its army and great leader IK. These cries of a few cornered looters confuse none.
Recommend 0
GK
Nov 07, 2020 09:29am
Very good information for the world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Salam’s face blackened

Salam’s face blackened

The world rightly ignores complaints of Islamophobia from a country that mistreats its religious minorities.

Opinion

The Bilawal factor

The Bilawal factor

Fahd Husain
If the PPP wins the GB elections and forms the government, it would be Bilawal’s single biggest political achievement.

Editorial

07 Nov 2020

Growing debt

THE government’s failure to seriously tackle the menace of circular debt is now threatening to pull down the...
07 Nov 2020

Imprisoned abroad

BEING incarcerated anywhere is not a pleasant experience. However, if one has the misfortune to end up in jail in a...
07 Nov 2020

The Khushab example

THE killing of a bank manager in the Punjab town of Khushab once again underscores how murder is so easily...
Updated 06 Nov 2020

Polarised America

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that American citizens have turned out in record numbers to cast their vote.
06 Nov 2020

Reforming ‘kafala’

COUNTLESS Pakistanis who have worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are familiar with the kafala system. This...
06 Nov 2020

Farmers’ protest

THE story of the protesting farmers of Punjab takes on an even more depressing tone as news of the possible...