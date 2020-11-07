DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 07, 2020

Smog situation: LHC directs DC, PDMA head to take the bull by the horns

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 07 Nov 2020

Email

A Pakistani family walk during dense fog and smog in Lahore.— AFP/File
A Pakistani family walk during dense fog and smog in Lahore.— AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the district administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to show seriousness towards action to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik and PDMA Director General Khurram Shahzad made their appearance before the court of Justice Shahid Karim as being summoned the other day.

The judge asked both officials to just inform the court if any public functionary defied their instructions. The court will issue them contempt notices, he added.

The judge underlined that actions against industrial units and vehicular emissions had been taken with the directions of the court issued in light of recommendations of its environmental commission as the government had failed to perform its statutory obligations.

The judge showed severe resentment on the conduct of the deputy commissioner and the PDMA head for not taking desperate measures in these desperate times.

The DC stated that huge fines had been imposed for violation of the environmental laws in addition to two FIRs lodged for burning crop stubble. Justice Karim, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the government.

The judge ordered the deputy commissioner and the PDMA DG to seriously deal with the aggravating situation of smog. Hearing was adjourned for Nov 12.

The judge turned down a request of the brick kiln association’s counsel to withdraw an order for the closure of the industry as a measure to control smog.

Earlier, Advocate Sheraz Zaka, on behalf of the petitioners, said the commissioners were not bothered to implement the environmental issues. He asked the court to take the government to task for not being vigilant and clamping down on the industries emitting smoke.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Salam’s face blackened

Salam’s face blackened

The world rightly ignores complaints of Islamophobia from a country that mistreats its religious minorities.

Opinion

The Bilawal factor

The Bilawal factor

Fahd Husain
If the PPP wins the GB elections and forms the government, it would be Bilawal’s single biggest political achievement.

Editorial

07 Nov 2020

Growing debt

THE government’s failure to seriously tackle the menace of circular debt is now threatening to pull down the...
07 Nov 2020

Imprisoned abroad

BEING incarcerated anywhere is not a pleasant experience. However, if one has the misfortune to end up in jail in a...
07 Nov 2020

The Khushab example

THE killing of a bank manager in the Punjab town of Khushab once again underscores how murder is so easily...
Updated 06 Nov 2020

Polarised America

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that American citizens have turned out in record numbers to cast their vote.
06 Nov 2020

Reforming ‘kafala’

COUNTLESS Pakistanis who have worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are familiar with the kafala system. This...
06 Nov 2020

Farmers’ protest

THE story of the protesting farmers of Punjab takes on an even more depressing tone as news of the possible...