Smog situation: LHC directs DC, PDMA head to take the bull by the horns

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the district administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to show seriousness towards action to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik and PDMA Director General Khurram Shahzad made their appearance before the court of Justice Shahid Karim as being summoned the other day.

The judge asked both officials to just inform the court if any public functionary defied their instructions. The court will issue them contempt notices, he added.

The judge underlined that actions against industrial units and vehicular emissions had been taken with the directions of the court issued in light of recommendations of its environmental commission as the government had failed to perform its statutory obligations.

The judge showed severe resentment on the conduct of the deputy commissioner and the PDMA head for not taking desperate measures in these desperate times.

The DC stated that huge fines had been imposed for violation of the environmental laws in addition to two FIRs lodged for burning crop stubble. Justice Karim, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the government.

The judge ordered the deputy commissioner and the PDMA DG to seriously deal with the aggravating situation of smog. Hearing was adjourned for Nov 12.

The judge turned down a request of the brick kiln association’s counsel to withdraw an order for the closure of the industry as a measure to control smog.

Earlier, Advocate Sheraz Zaka, on behalf of the petitioners, said the commissioners were not bothered to implement the environmental issues. He asked the court to take the government to task for not being vigilant and clamping down on the industries emitting smoke.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2020