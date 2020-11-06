DAWN.COM

Jahangir Tareen returns to Pakistan from UK

Umar Farooq Updated 06 Nov 2020

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrived in Lahore on Friday after spending several months in the United Kingdom. — DawnNewsTV
PTI's ‘isolated’ lea­der Jahangir Tareen arrived in Lahore on Friday after spending several months in the United Kingdom.

He was accompanied by his son Ali Tareen.

Earlier this year, a sugar inquiry commission — formed on the directives of the premier to probe the rise in the price of the commodity — had revealed names of many bigwigs, including Tareen, who had allegedly benefitted from the crisis.

Tareen — a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan — had 'quietly' departed for London in June despite being a prime suspect in the sugar scam.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport today, Tareen said he went abroad for medical treatment. "I have been going abroad for this purpose for the past seven years," he said.

When asked about the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding his business and his departure to UK, he replied: "The opposition has only one purpose, it only points fingers at others."

He added that he did not feel that there was a need to respond to the opposition. "Thanks to Allah, my business is clean," he added.

Taking to Twitter shortly after his arrival, he said: "All of my mills, including those in Sindh, will start crushing on November 10. I will play my part in helping the government overcome the sugar shortage and price hike."

The PTI leader's departure had prompted backlash from the opposition. The PML-N had raised questions over Tareen being allowed to leave and had accused the premier of pursuing "selective accountability".

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which is probing the sugar scam, had sought a reply from Tareen and had summoned him for investigation. Initially, he had rejected the summons. Later, he asked the agency for more time to respond to its queries, adding that he would appear before the FIA once he returned.

The FIA has sought details of Tareen’s assets in Pakistan and abroad, his bank transactions, especially transfer of money abroad, bank accounts of his family members and his employees and sugar-related transactions of his firm JDW.

A source close to Tareen had told Dawn that the FIA had been activated against the business magnate by a powerful adviser to the prime minister and a bureaucrat following the premier's interview in which he had talked about the tycoon's services for the party.

The premier had expressed the hope that Tareen would come clean of the charges he was facing (in the scam).

peer baba khwajaji
Nov 06, 2020 12:41pm
Now IK will give him prime post.
Syed Riaz Hussain
Nov 06, 2020 12:46pm
clean tareen
Nick, NY
Nov 06, 2020 12:46pm
Time to face the sugary music!
Alamgir
Nov 06, 2020 12:48pm
the question is: has he returned home without any assure?
NoVoice
Nov 06, 2020 12:54pm
With lockdown in UK, it was too boring for our billionaire kingmaker. Welcome back JKT. Let the horsetrading resume.
M. Saeed
Nov 06, 2020 12:55pm
Jahangir Tareen got NRO from Imran Khan and returned to Pakistan.
Qasim
Nov 06, 2020 01:02pm
Will Nawaz comeback too or he's going to evade the law?
Hasnain Haque
Nov 06, 2020 01:07pm
He has been pronounced guilty before any charges, there are thieves making speeches and running campaigns, he has not done anything wrong so should be treated as such until the courts decide.
meer
Nov 06, 2020 01:07pm
Gov;t is in trouble and needs his Private jet.
Atif
Nov 06, 2020 01:14pm
He should be imprisoned.
Sid
Nov 06, 2020 01:14pm
He is 100 percent right when he says the opposition just like pointing fingers... they are trying to make their accusers so controversial that their loot gets lost in all the mess that results...
imdadali
Nov 06, 2020 01:20pm
It is expected that ruling party is frightening from the Pakistan Democtatic Movement public rallies against the govt. Even the PDM is saying that in new year the government will be no more. May be, Mr. Tareen has been called for help so that new breath could be provided to the sinking boat of the government.
Abdulla Sakir
Nov 06, 2020 01:20pm
How much corruption he is involved? How much he shared with IK and party?
Queen
Nov 06, 2020 01:22pm
When will Nawaz Sharif come back?
Pak lover
Nov 06, 2020 01:22pm
Well done JKT. now NS and Dar should also come back and face accountability.
Vikas
Nov 06, 2020 01:26pm
So it seems that the "forensic" audit report has cleared him somehow. Now clear NS also so he can come back too.
Ashraf P
Nov 06, 2020 01:35pm
PMIK wants his ATM card back.
Taimur
Nov 06, 2020 01:39pm
PMLQ didn't join PM dinner. May be more tasks for JT and he will be more busy in his private jet. Seems horse trading season about to start
Lavesh
Nov 06, 2020 02:04pm
Nothing will happen to IK's men.
Samuel
Nov 06, 2020 02:09pm
Welcome
Salman
Nov 06, 2020 02:11pm
Where is nawaz hiding now
