DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 06, 2020

'What a spectacle!': Iran's supreme leader mocks US democracy

AFP 05 Nov 2020

Email

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has insisted the outcome of the US election would have no impact on Iranian policy. — AFP/File
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has insisted the outcome of the US election would have no impact on Iranian policy. — AFP/File

Iran's supreme leader has mocked the rancorous aftermath of election day in the United States, saying that the vote has exposed the reality of US democracy.

Well over 24 hours after the last polling stations closed in the US state of Alaska, the battle for the White House remains undecided.

US President Donald Trump has caused disquiet among even leaders of his own Republican Party by flatly alleging fraud, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden's campaign team has accused the incumbent of seeking to deny the electoral rights of tens of thousands of postal voters.

“What a spectacle!” supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted late Wednesday.

“One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office.

“His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are.”

The deepening polarisation of US politics since Trump's surprise election victory four years ago has drawn expressions of concern even from Western allies, with Germany warning of a “very explosive situation” in the aftermath of the poll.

Despite US allegations that Tehran sought to use social media to influence voters in the run-up to polling day, Iran's leadership has publicly insisted it favours neither candidate, despite their sharply divergent policies towards Tehran.

Trump has led a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic republic, pulling Washington out of a multilateral deal on Iran's nuclear programme and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

Biden has signalled he is ready to rejoin the landmark nuclear agreement struck in 2015 when he served as vice president under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

But on Tuesday, Khamenei insisted the outcome of the election would have no impact on Iranian policy.

US Iran Rift, US Election 2020
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (53)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
G H A L I B J E E E
Nov 05, 2020 05:54pm
By making these statements he is not proving himself wise also.
Recommend 0
Moth
Nov 05, 2020 06:05pm
US turning incompetent. Reason is only one. Racism
Recommend 0
ramana
Nov 05, 2020 06:19pm
Good news for Iran.
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 05, 2020 06:27pm
He is simply giving world a chance to mock him. Clearly he can not understand the Democratic values and freedom.
Recommend 0
Truth Bites
Nov 05, 2020 06:28pm
Grapes are sour!!!!
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 05, 2020 06:40pm
Very well said.
Recommend 0
Rock solid
Nov 05, 2020 06:40pm
Iran politics is less spectacal?
Recommend 0
George
Nov 05, 2020 06:43pm
Victory / Defeat, Profit / Loss, Happiness / Sadness are all part of life. One should be graceful in accepting both. Winning about it will not change the reality.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 05, 2020 06:48pm
@G H A L I B J E E E, WHY FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH. AT LEAST IRANIANS ARE NOT COWARDS LIKE SAUDIS and Arabs
Recommend 0
Mullah Umar
Nov 05, 2020 06:49pm
Pot calling cattle black. A theologian mocking a secular democracy.
Recommend 0
farid
Nov 05, 2020 06:51pm
Under Trump the US has become a laughing stock in the World.No need to lecture other countries how to run their systems.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 05, 2020 07:02pm
He may not recognize this spectacle. It is called democracy.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 05, 2020 07:17pm
Look, whos talking.
Recommend 0
janan
Nov 05, 2020 07:33pm
Well said
Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 05, 2020 07:34pm
@Riaz, both are the same
Recommend 0
Ali Vazir
Nov 05, 2020 07:51pm
But the ignorants prefer remain so. Yet, it is our duty to keep trying to wake them from this long sleep of so-called democracy.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Nov 05, 2020 07:56pm
The stole democracy from Iranian people and still mocking it. He should mind his business.
Recommend 0
Atif
Nov 05, 2020 08:19pm
So US made fool out of everyone. There always be dhandli. There were just hiding it.. bottom line there is always force behind forces.admit it and accept it
Recommend 0
Iron-bro
Nov 05, 2020 08:22pm
Why to poke super power ,already Iran is suffering with enough sanctions
Recommend 0
J
Nov 05, 2020 08:30pm
Democracy working. what does this guy know other than telling who needs to PM/President, whatever they have. Laughable
Recommend 0
Sajjad Sindhi
Nov 05, 2020 08:37pm
Iranians are seeking asylum in Europe and yet this guy has the audacity to talk against the vote.
Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Nov 05, 2020 08:46pm
@Riaz, Dear Freind because of Biden wins he has already said he will consider rejoining the Iran Deal why make it difficult for him by giving these statements, and if Trump wins it does not make any difference to him,
Recommend 0
Haris
Nov 05, 2020 08:58pm
@kp, democracy and freedom what we are witnessing in J&K? Is this you're referring to?
Recommend 0
Stargazer
Nov 05, 2020 09:08pm
Iran showing the mirror to the country, who never stops preaching lessons of Democracy to the world.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor PhD?
Nov 05, 2020 09:13pm
He is 100%?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 05, 2020 09:31pm
To authoritarian regimes democracy and elections would be considered a “spectacle”.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 05, 2020 09:35pm
Iran is making a fool of itself. At least the US have elections.
Recommend 0
Shubs
Nov 05, 2020 09:38pm
Three countries have been mocking the US elections - China, North Korea and Iran. And that tells you all you need to know.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 05, 2020 09:45pm
The Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Rashmikant Patel
Nov 05, 2020 10:31pm
Please do not line up for US visa
Recommend 0
Kamil
Nov 05, 2020 10:57pm
@farid, Why US is lecturing others if you think so ?
Recommend 0
JC
Nov 05, 2020 11:34pm
Who cares what you tell.
Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 06, 2020 01:21am
Given a choice between living in Iran and the US, how many will choose Iran? Enough said.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 06, 2020 01:28am
Makes NO difference who wins, matters NOT who loses. They are just figureheads, What you are witnessing is a charade. The Jews command, control, own and run the United States.
Recommend 0
Eli
Nov 06, 2020 01:49am
How about just concentrating on your own country ?
Recommend 0
Nitin
Nov 06, 2020 02:00am
Look at your own country first.
Recommend 0
SK5
Nov 06, 2020 02:47am
He didn't say anything wrong. Problem is with Trump and his immediate declaration of victory on the first day of elections and then claiming wide spread fraud. Next day his son, lawyer & supporters come to the streets and say the same thing about wide spread elections fraud. The US has itself to blame for this 'spectacle' and the divisions are for the world to see.
Recommend 0
Sacha Soda
Nov 06, 2020 03:02am
@Rashmikant Patel, good advice for indians.
Recommend 0
GLY Mendon
Nov 06, 2020 03:44am
@Moth, That is the level of your knowledge of the world. What can one say?
Recommend 0
HAJI
Nov 06, 2020 05:01am
Those who claimed to be the most civilized, give democracy sermons to others and observe and meddle elections around the world. Look at their true picture and reality of so-called democracy.
Recommend 0
Asma
Nov 06, 2020 05:42am
Well it's because millions of American including me voted through mail, and of course it's going to take time to process them .System does work here!!!
Recommend 0
Yawar
Nov 06, 2020 06:13am
a very irresponsible statement
Recommend 0
mb
Nov 06, 2020 06:33am
He should stand for election on the popular vote then.
Recommend 0
Shaun Razberger
Nov 06, 2020 07:10am
Iran has a very oppressive regime, they don’t have freedom of speech like we do. Our President can openly say what, and how, he feels. Iran has no moral ground to criticize the US. USA has the best system in place.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 06, 2020 07:11am
Trump is a sore loser like Nawaz.
Recommend 0
Nasir Mehdi
Nov 06, 2020 08:18am
Absolute carnage...
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 06, 2020 08:54am
A person stuffed with hatred will always see faults only and can not be trusted for true evaluation.
Recommend 0
rockies110
Nov 06, 2020 08:54am
@kp, it appears Trump do not understand the system as he is threatening and alleging, without providing any evidence, of rigging. He used the same lies to put crippling sanctions on Iran and now he himself has become a laughing stock.
Recommend 0
AinOther
Nov 06, 2020 09:34am
No matter how undemocratic he is, he has every right to laugh at those who historically don't mind their business.
Recommend 0
AinOther
Nov 06, 2020 09:35am
@well-wisher, does america mind its own business?
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Nov 06, 2020 09:56am
An authoritarian will never understand values of democracy.
Recommend 0
gaurav sharma
Nov 06, 2020 09:59am
Leader of a authoritarian theocracy mocking a democracy . Yeah. Thats a joke
Recommend 0
Bipul
Nov 06, 2020 10:41am
Has he ever seen election?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Losing the inflation fight

Losing the inflation fight

Much of what needs to be done is in the realm of governance; hence, its impact may play out over a longer period.

Editorial

Updated 06 Nov 2020

Polarised America

If there is a silver lining to all this, it is that American citizens have turned out in record numbers to cast their vote.
06 Nov 2020

Reforming ‘kafala’

COUNTLESS Pakistanis who have worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are familiar with the kafala system. This...
06 Nov 2020

Farmers’ protest

THE story of the protesting farmers of Punjab takes on an even more depressing tone as news of the possible...
05 Nov 2020

Rescuing industry

THE government’s decision to slash electricity prices for all industrial users while announcing some additional...
05 Nov 2020

New NSS rule

FOR many Pakistanis looking to park their hard-earned savings somewhere reliable, from where they can meet their...
05 Nov 2020

Stolen relics

THE return of 45 artefacts to Pakistani authorities in New York by the Manhattan district attorney’s office should...