Electioneering for Nov 15 polls picks up steam as Maryam arrives in GB

Dawn.comUpdated 05 Nov 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the media in Skardu. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the media in Skardu. — DawnNewsTV

With a little over a week remaining for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz arrived in Skardu on Thursday to kick-off a seven-day election campaign

Later addressing a rally in Ganche district adorned in the region's traditional cap with feathers, Maryam began her speech by thanking the people for their passion.

"The way you have come out today to attend the rally, do the same on the day of the polls and vote for the PML-N," she said, vowing to the fight for the people's rights. "Without GB, Pakistan is like a body without blood."

She also called upon the people to refrain from voting for candidates that change their loyalties. "Don't vote for these turncoats," she said.

Maryam also lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleging that the premier was taking credit for projects PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had laid the groundwork for.

"A few days ago, a jackal [geedar] came to the region [...] he didn't even bother to sit with the people and address them. He is scared because he can't go among the people," she said, purportedly referring to the prime minister's recent trip to GB.

Read: ‘Blackmailers’ will face justice, vows PM

"The people of Ganche district know that Nawaz worked for three years trying to making GB a province. Nawaz worked on it and the world will see that Nawaz will make GB a province," she said, adding that the PML-N supremo had fulfilled all the promises he had made, unlike the premier.

"Vote thieves have begun circling GB. Whenever they see PML-N or Nawaz winning, they start carrying out rigging. They have taken away nine of our candidates. You can take away our candidates, but you cannot buy the people of GB," she said.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah also addressed the rally.

Meanwhile, Nawaz — who is currently abroad seeking medical treatment — said that the enthusiasm of the people of Skardu was "admirable".

"'Respect the vote' is now the voice of the entire nation right up to the extreme borders of Pakistan," he said.

Electioneering in the region has picked up pace with only a few days remaining for the GB Assembly election, scheduled to be held on November 15 in 24 constituencies.

Maryam arrived in the region earlier today for a week-long election campaign. According to the party, she will address a public meeting in Skardu on Friday and in Dambudas on Saturday.

She will also address public gatherings in Ghokooch, Astor and Chilas on November 8, 10 and 11, respectively. During her visit, Maryam will be briefed on the development projects launched by the party. She will also meet party ticket-holders, officials, workers and supporters.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been in GB for the past several days, vowing to stay in the region until the PPP government wins elections there and forms a government. He has also insisted that the people of GB will overwhelmingly vote against the candidates of the "puppet" PTI.

Meanwhile, ruling PTI ministers have also visited the area to rack up support for the November 15 polls.

On Saturday, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the federal government had decided to elevate the status of the region to a province.

Anwar
Nov 05, 2020 06:04pm
Yes the blood her father has been sucking from pakistan's vains for the last 30 years with the help from his Indian buddies
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Nov 05, 2020 06:10pm
Hope PML shall win subsequent to the utter failure of PTI !
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Nov 05, 2020 06:12pm
Maryam will make a great PM, good luck Maryam
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 05, 2020 06:13pm
Compared to PMIK, Maryam will make a great PM
Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 05, 2020 06:13pm
Maryam is a champ.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 05, 2020 06:14pm
I see greatness in Maryam
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 05, 2020 06:14pm
Good days are next for Pak
Recommend 0
Ikramuddin Akbar
Nov 05, 2020 06:15pm
Maryam can solve kashmir
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 05, 2020 06:15pm
Remember your promise about GB Maryam. Best wishes from across the border.
Recommend 0
shib
Nov 05, 2020 06:21pm
How come a convicted person on bail is allowed to participate in election champions. Does our law and constitution support these criminals...The nation what's to know this answer..looks like the laws are only for weak and poor people in the country..
Recommend 0
Gaffer jalibewala
Nov 05, 2020 06:34pm
Pakistani blood already suck by her corrupt father in 30 years of miafia rule.
Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Nov 05, 2020 06:35pm
And she said she had no money. It turns out she has looted the national treasurey of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Nov 05, 2020 06:37pm
Yes, we want the same development like Lahore and other parts of Pakistan under MNS.Welcome to GB !
Recommend 0
Rock solid
Nov 05, 2020 06:41pm
Maryam for PM.
Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 05, 2020 06:41pm
@M. Siddique, on what credentials?
Recommend 0
AAA
Nov 05, 2020 06:42pm
She got the presence, elegance and fearless, the top most qualities needed for leader, as far as from the lines of elites, indeed, as till the time when democracy take roots, till the time when student, labor and trade unions allowed in country and start producing leaders, she is the best option, now haters can hate as much as they like, truth is flawed democracy is millions time better than hybrid regime and dictatorship, result can be seen by having single visit to markets.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 05, 2020 06:52pm
It is high time this treacherous family and shameful are put behind bars.....no other country in the world will put with these kind of people! Wake up gov, and arrest these people...as they are doing immense damage.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Nov 05, 2020 06:53pm
She will need selectors to win any election. Then, she has to payback to selectors.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 05, 2020 06:54pm
@Ikramuddin Akbar, REALLY BY GIVING IN I SUPPOSE.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Nov 05, 2020 07:06pm
@AAA, She also has a zero track record of doing nothing and producing fake documents in court.
Recommend 0
Usman
Nov 05, 2020 07:11pm
@AAA, we have been visiting markets, police stations, schools, colleges, govt offices and other institutions for the last 30 years, we have seen how every institution was destroyed How can you blame all the decay to a 2 year rule with a world wide pandemic and broken country handed down?
Recommend 0
Harsh Patel
Nov 05, 2020 07:13pm
In current situation Maryam is best leader.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 05, 2020 07:14pm
Maryam for Prime Minister with no "U" turns.
Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 05, 2020 07:18pm
@M. Siddique, seriously!
Recommend 0
NK
Nov 05, 2020 07:38pm
@M. Siddique, I can tell now she will be a complete disaster. She like her father simply does not have that acumen. Anyway in politics anything can happen. Some of the dumbest are the leaders of the world.
Recommend 0

