Today's Paper | November 05, 2020

France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron

AFP 05 Nov 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini at the Bratislava Castle in Bratislava Slovakia, Oct. 26, 2018. – AP/File
French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country is fighting “Islamist separatism, never Islam”, responding to a Financial Times article that he claimed misquoted him and has since been removed from the newspaper's website.

In a letter to the editor published on Wednesday, Macron said the British paper had accused him of “stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion towards them”.

Read: Imran accuses Macron of maligning Islam

“I will not allow anybody to claim that France, or its government, is fostering racism against Muslims,” he said.

An opinion article written by a Financial Times correspondent published on Tuesday alleged that Macron's condemnation of “Islamic separatism” risked fostering a “hostile environment” for French Muslims.

The article was later removed from the paper's website, replaced with a notice saying it had “contained factual errors”.

The French president sparked protests across the Muslim world after last month's murder of teacher Samuel Paty — who had shown his class a blasphemous sketch of of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) — by saying France would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures. Islam forbids depictions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Following the protests and boycotts of French goods across the world, Macron told the Al-Jazeera network over the weekend that he understood the caricatures could be shocking for some.

But recounting a wave of Islamist attacks in France since 2015, Macron warned in his letter this week that there were still “breeding grounds” for extremism in France.

“In certain districts and on the internet, groups linked to radical Islam are teaching hatred of the republic to our children, calling on them to disregard its laws,” he wrote.

“This is what France is fighting against... hatred and death that threaten its children – never against Islam. We oppose deception, fanaticism, violent extremism. Not a religion. “

Comments (18)

Alamgir
Nov 05, 2020 04:37pm
take the french muslims into confidence first and then fight the extremists
lol
Nov 05, 2020 04:37pm
French president did not listen to IK and is choosing to continue with this islamaphobia mindset. How can he not directly mention the Pakistani people of France! Ridiculous.
kashif
Nov 05, 2020 04:38pm
That article in Financial Times should not be protested by Macron sighting his support for freedom of speech.
MONIER
Nov 05, 2020 04:38pm
Actions speak louder than words. Stop the cartoon circus makers. It is simple, just pass a law like ant-Semitism is crime, speeding lies against Islam, muslims and spreading Islamophobia is a crime.
ramana
Nov 05, 2020 04:44pm
He is 100 percent correct.
Vikas
Nov 05, 2020 04:47pm
Nice way to put it.
Jawad Masood
Nov 05, 2020 04:48pm
Removing the word "Islamist" and focus on extremism .... the problem is linking Islam with extremism. Extremism exists in very many colours and cannot be generalized to one community.
Bipul
Nov 05, 2020 04:49pm
Both are same.
imdadali
Nov 05, 2020 04:59pm
as to why he does not initiate legal action against the financial times, which made factual errors and misquoted him
Hwh
Nov 05, 2020 05:01pm
@Alamgir, he needs to take care his nation first. If you want stay in someone's home, you should respect and follow the culture of that home. If you can't dovthat go where you like.
Ansari
Nov 05, 2020 05:06pm
Fighting or Fanning?
SAB
Nov 05, 2020 05:16pm
There is no thing called Islamic Extremism...It is simply extremism... Don't divide it on religious lines...that's where division comes....
F
Nov 05, 2020 05:23pm
This type of attitude is actually creating extremism. He is singling out islam here.
ABE
Nov 05, 2020 05:29pm
Macron needs to take a break, go on a vacation and cool down. These weekly statements are not helping anyone, not even the French public. He is trying to be the leader of the entire Western World without the power to back up his words.
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 05, 2020 05:31pm
How can you defend the blasphemous cartoons published by the magazine Charlie Hebdo while nobody can question the holocaust in your country? Is it not following dual standards? If you had cared for the feelings of the Muslims all over the world, nobody will be questioning your actions against the group of people who act upon impulse of the moment without giving any thoughts to whether a person is guilty of a crime or innocent.
Nadeem
Nov 05, 2020 05:50pm
Freedom of speech comes with freedom of Action, sooner the France realise, better would be for peace of France and rest of the world.
Imran
Nov 05, 2020 06:02pm
Is not he saying the same thing from the beginning?
Sajjad Sindhi
Nov 05, 2020 06:04pm
I agree with him and he is right. Muslim world should also start fighting against extremism. Protest is everyone's right as long as its not violent.
