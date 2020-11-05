DAWN.COM

India-made Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February: govt scientist

Reuters 05 Nov 2020

In this July file photo, a man rides his motorcycle past a parked bus of Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India. — Reuters
An Indian government-backed Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February — months earlier than expected — as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far showed it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters.

Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year.

“The vaccine has shown good efficacy,” senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its Covid-19 task-force, said at the research body’s New Delhi headquarters on Thursday.

“It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available.”

Bharat Biotech could not immediately be contacted.

A launch in February would make Covaxin the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out.

India’s cases of coronavirus infections rose by 50,201 cases on Thursday to 8.36 million, second only to the United States. Deaths rose by 704, with the total now at 124,315. The daily rise in infections and deaths has slowed since a peak in mid-September.

Kant, who is the head of ICMR’s research management, policy, planning and coordination cell, said it was up to the health ministry to decide if Covaxin shots can be given to people even before the third-stage trials are over.

“It has shown safety and efficacy in the phase 1 and 2 trials and in the animal studies — so it is safe but you can’t be 100 per cent sure unless the phase 3 trials are over,” Kant said.

“There may be some risk, if you are ready to take the risk, you can take the vaccine. If necessary, the government can think of giving the vaccine in an emergency situation.”

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in September the government was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a Covid-19 vaccine, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces.

Several leading vaccine candidates are already in final-stage testing. An experimental vaccine developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca is among the most advanced ones, and Britain expects to roll it out in late December or early 2021.

AstraZeneca has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world, including with the Serum Institute of India.

Other late-stage vaccines are developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 05, 2020 03:36pm
Joke of the century.
Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Nov 05, 2020 03:42pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Why, you think Pakistan is going to launch instead?
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 05, 2020 03:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Learn to admire better performing countries, if we stat bitter always we will definitely fall behind Afghanistan
Recommend 0
reu
Nov 05, 2020 03:47pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, mark my words pakistan will import the vacine from india, and not from china when the time comes
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Nov 05, 2020 03:48pm
Modiji has said the vaccine when developed is for the humanity and not just for India. What a profound thought and statement
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 05, 2020 03:48pm
Our neighbors are about to manufacture vaccines within few months and we are bracing for second wave of covid
Recommend 0
Dr malaria
Nov 05, 2020 03:49pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, India will only provide vaccine to friends is pakistan friend or enemy ?
Recommend 0
Emad M.
Nov 05, 2020 03:49pm
Bangladesh and India are leaders not only in South Asia but in entire world when it comes to pharmaceutical output.
Recommend 0
secular
Nov 05, 2020 03:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, From your comments it is clear that you have a fake degree.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 05, 2020 03:51pm
This statement should have come from the official Government of India source, not from any "senior government scientist".
Recommend 0
Ajey
Nov 05, 2020 03:52pm
In USA, UK around 30-35% scientists, scholars, corporate CEOs, NASA scientists, professors are from India or Indian origin. So it’s not surprise if India become first country to invent Covid vaccination.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Nov 05, 2020 03:53pm
A vaccine produced by a country that has had one of the world's worst, most incompetent responses to the pandemic. I'm sure the whole world will be queuing up to buy this miracle product.
Recommend 0
sridhar
Nov 05, 2020 03:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yes i see your comments whenever i am down..
Recommend 0
AtifK
Nov 05, 2020 03:58pm
@M. Saeed, looks like he is senior enough. He is the head of the task force for Vaccine. Only in Pakistan the citizens are used to PM addressing the country on reduction in power tariff etc.
Recommend 0
Wealth LTZ
Nov 05, 2020 04:03pm
@M. Saeed, 'This statement should have come from the official Government of India source, not from any "senior government scientist"' What is the problem if the statement has come from a scientist?
Recommend 0
Misbah
Nov 05, 2020 04:04pm
@HashBrown®, Yes world will queue up for Pakistan's vaccine.
Recommend 0
Misbah
Nov 05, 2020 04:04pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, That's why Pakistan imports tons of life saving drugs from India.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 05, 2020 04:05pm
@Fair Trial, But Modi ji has promised launch by 15 Aug 2020. Another fake promise?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Nov 05, 2020 04:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Pakistan is already importing medicines from India.. hope you are aware
Recommend 0
Jay
Nov 05, 2020 04:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, By the way what stream do you specialize in. Do you even have a distant connection with medical science. Just asking ?
Recommend 0
Bean
Nov 05, 2020 04:10pm
India made or India manufactured vaccine is necessary for countries of South Asia and Africa
Recommend 0
Kaly
Nov 05, 2020 04:18pm
@Kashif, You said it correctly
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 05, 2020 04:20pm
@bhaRAT©, Then don't import life saving drugs from India. Go to your Iron Brother.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 05, 2020 04:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, appreciate good things for once! I would have applauded if Pakistan would have come up with a vaccine.
Recommend 0
Ishaq Hussani
Nov 05, 2020 04:27pm
@bhaRAT©, you are person who was taught to see and speak negatives .The vaccine is for humanity and you have mixed it with politics,pity on you brother
Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Nov 05, 2020 04:28pm
@bhaRAT©, testing and safety comes first. The vaccine has worked very well on your namesakes!
Recommend 0
DADA
Nov 05, 2020 04:31pm
Proud of Indian scientist without any doubt.
Recommend 0

