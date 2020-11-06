Results in real-time: Who will become the next US president?

DAWN.COM

Dawn.com is updating results in real time here.
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are competing for the White House. Americans made their choices on Tuesday but neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Biden, However, eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and was inching closer to overtaking the president in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where votes were still being counted.

Comments (27)

Zaheer
Nov 04, 2020 09:53am
Any punctures????
DZ
Nov 04, 2020 10:26am
Appalled to see people still support Trump after witnessing his performance of first tenure.
Masood`
Nov 04, 2020 10:40am
I am pretty sure Trump will win. "Hail Trump"
kabir khan
Nov 04, 2020 10:47am
we wish Joe Biden win the elections as he is more balance person than Trump....
Usama Asim
Nov 04, 2020 11:09am
Has been such a disappointing race so far from Biden's side. With so much experience under his belt, he could not secure the big giants. Trump winning in those which matter.
bhaRAT©
Nov 04, 2020 11:11am
Trump is good for Pakistan, eh. So hope n pray for a Trump victory today.
Muzamil
Nov 04, 2020 11:23am
I think if trump win it will be more better for Muslim world then Biden. Best wishes for Donald Trump ...
Muzamil ilahi baig
Nov 04, 2020 11:44am
Best wishes for Donald Trump.. Surely he win he performance is good in his regime and also it is good for Muslims
Imran Fazal-I-Ilahi
Nov 04, 2020 12:09pm
Trump 2020
Maaz Ahmed Raza
Nov 04, 2020 12:13pm
Trump has already won. Its fixed :)
Umair Ali
Nov 04, 2020 12:35pm
The victory of Trump and Biden will not affect the fate of Pakistan. It's up to us to decide what to do. No doubt policies play a pivotal role but the national interest cannot be ignored.
M. Saeed
Nov 04, 2020 02:24pm
@bhaRAT©, Trump is not good even for himself.
KUNWAR REHAN
Nov 04, 2020 03:39pm
Pennsylvania, Michign, Wisconsin, and north Carolina hold the key for Jo bidan
za
Nov 04, 2020 03:42pm
Trump will win he understand what the majority like to listen and want.
Khalil
Nov 04, 2020 04:57pm
Trump has to do 25 punctures to reach biden as of now.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 04, 2020 05:43pm
Proof of the pudding is in the fig of the pudding. See who has got more votes and which U.S. Presidential candidate is leading in the number of delegates for the U.S. Electoral College?
Ahmed
Nov 04, 2020 08:00pm
@DZ, no surprises. Some dumb People in Pakistan still support Nawaz and Zardari.
Honey Bees
Nov 04, 2020 09:33pm
Trump is the winner and so is America
Harmony
Nov 05, 2020 01:14pm
I am 100% sure that Trump will win and his victory will favour we the Biafrans... All praise Trump
Harmony
Nov 05, 2020 01:16pm
I am 100% sure that Trump will win and his victory will favour we the Biafrans... All hail Trump
Rahul S.
Nov 05, 2020 08:52pm
I am sure that Trump will win !!
Rahul S.
Nov 05, 2020 08:53pm
@M. Saeed, He is a Great Leader. Only one that China is afraid of.
Rahul S.
Nov 05, 2020 08:55pm
In the end, I believe that Trump will win the election. America wants a tough president who can stand up to China and other adversaries trying to threaten the free world.
Rahul S.
Nov 05, 2020 08:57pm
@DZ, He did great things for America on his first term. Made America a formidable force on the global stage again. He also was great for the economy and only one that can stand up to a thug like President Xi Jinping of China.
Khalid Imtiaz
Nov 06, 2020 11:24am
All the Americans feel that they have had enough of Trump the last 4 years and now it should be the Biden's White House.
Sara
Nov 06, 2020 11:49am
Trump is just for himself
Sara
Nov 06, 2020 11:51am
@kabir khan, You are absolutely correct
