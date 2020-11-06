Results in real-time: Who will become the next US president?

Dawn.com is updating results in real time here.

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are competing for the White House. Americans made their choices on Tuesday but neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Biden, However, eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and was inching closer to overtaking the president in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where votes were still being counted.

Dawn.com is updating results in real-time here.