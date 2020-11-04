PML-N openly sought end to graft cases: minister

ISLAMABAD: Terming the narrative of the opposition parties and their alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), “anti-state”, federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that finally PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah had openly demanded withdrawal of corruption cases against the Sharif family.

“The narrative adopted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership against the state institutions is aimed at getting corruption cases against them closed,” the minister said at a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

He said the opposition was promoting the agenda of India. “It is in fact playing in the hands of India.”

He said the demand made by Mr Sanaullah had endorsed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s stance that the opposition wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance-like concession only to save the skin of its leaders involved in massive corruption. “But no concession will be given to the opposition leaders and their anti-state narrative will not be tolerated,” Senator Faraz warned.

Opposition accused of ‘following Indian agenda’ through its ‘anti-state’ narrative

He asked Mr Sanaullah, who was a powerful minister in the previous PML-N government, why he was not giving answer for the 2014 killing of innocent people in Model Town (Lahore).

Talking about controversial remarks of former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said he (Sadiq) had himself invited public outrage by giving a statement against state institutions and following the narrative of (PML-N supremo) Nawaz Sharif.

“We have nothing to do with the posters displayed against Ayaz Sadiq,” he said while responding to the former speaker’s claim that the government was involved in the display of such posters.

Mr Faraz said the PDM had followed the Indian agenda of spreading anarchy in the country during its rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. “The opposition’s narrative based on hatred against Pakistan and the national institutions is not acceptable to any segment of society,” he added.

Mr Faraz accused the opposition of having double standards and, citing examples, said: “PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed it electoral rigging if he lost from his home constituency of Murree but the election was fair if he won from Lahore. The Sahrifs questioned the court verdicts if these were against them but praised the courts when they were given relief.”

When the opposition parties were in power, they had no plans for the future as they only fostered a culture of corruption, loot and nepotism, the minister said. Due to policies of their previous governments, the country had witnessed a brain drain as capable people had gone abroad, he said.

The minister said Mr Sharif had his properties, businesses and children abroad and that was why he was least bothered if the country faced anarchy.

He said the government had no issue with the opposition’s public meetings as even the provincial leaders of the PTI could hold larger rallies than those of the PDM.

He said in the past two political parties – the PPP and PML-N -- ruled the country one by one and protected each other’s interests while Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been a common factor in their previous governments.

The minister said both the PPP and the PML-N had adopted a strategy to protect their corrupt leaders by selling their anti-state narrative. However, the people of the country would not allow them to harm the country and its stability.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2020