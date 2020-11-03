DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2020

On US election day, US President Trump says he feels 'very good' about chances

AFP | AP 03 Nov 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking at a campaign event on November 3 in Grand Rapids, Mich. — AP
US President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking at a campaign event on November 3 in Grand Rapids, Mich. — AP

US President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as the US election opened on Tuesday, predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona.

“We feel very good,” a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. “I think we'll have victory.”

Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election.

“We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big,” he said.

“I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere.“

The US president added he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.

Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "only when there’s victory”.

There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early — before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there’s no reason to “play games”, adding that he thinks he has a "very solid chance at winning".

Trump also said he understands why businesses are boarding up their storefronts but thinks it’s very sad they feel the need to do it.

Read: FBI warns of possible US election violence in protest-riven Portland

He predicted that if there is violence and unrest, it will be in Democratically run cities like Chicago, New York, Portland, Oakland, and Baltimore and blamed “weak leadership”.

US Election 2020
US Elections

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Smoke and mirrors

Smoke and mirrors

It is for the political parties to sit at the same table and recognise each other as legitimate.

Editorial

03 Nov 2020

Escalating tension

THE political situation in the country is getting tenser by the day. The anti-government campaign by the opposition...
03 Nov 2020

Wrong message

COVID-19 cases across the country are rising at a dangerous pace, with the official coronavirus-related death toll ...
03 Nov 2020

IHK land laws

AMONGST the more sinister components of the Indian government’s move to rescind Kashmiri autonomy last year was ...
Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...