November 03, 2020

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over to end ODI losing run

APUpdated 03 Nov 2020

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (C) plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 3. — AFP
Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain, centre, is congratulated by team mates after taking a fifth wicket during their 3rd one-day international cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Nov 3. — AP
Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain, left, celebrates with team mate Fakhar Zaman, centre, after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brian Chari during their 3rd one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Nov 3. — AP
Zimbabwe ended a 10-match losing streak by beating Pakistan in a Super Over to cap a thrilling third and final one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Blessing Muzarabani grabbed two wickets off four balls in the Super Over as Pakistan scored only two runs off the tall fast bowler.

Zimbabwe raced to a winning 3-0 through Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza off Shaheen Afridi's first three balls to deny Pakistan a series clean sweep.

Earlier, Pakistan No. 10 batsman Mohammad Musa hit a four off the last ball of their 50-over innings against paceman Richard Ngarava to tie the scores as Pakistan ended up at 278-9. Zimbabwe made 278-6.

Captain Babar Azam's run-a-ball 125 lifted Pakistan close to the target in a century stand with Wahab Riaz, who scored 52 off 55 balls.

But Muzarabani's 5-49 included the wickets of Afridi and Babar off his last two deliveries to turn the game before Musa hit the last-ball boundary through covers off Richard Ngarava and forced a Super Over.

Earlier, Sean Williams survived three dropped catches to score 118 off 135 balls for Zimbabwe. The 20-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain snared 5-26, but Williams' fourth ODI hundred gave Zimbabwe its highest total of the series.

Comments (14)

M. Emad
Nov 03, 2020 07:09pm
How much money given to Zimbabwe Cricket officials ?
Recommend 0
Salaria ki Salwar
Nov 03, 2020 07:42pm
I LakRupees
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 03, 2020 07:43pm
Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Latif
Nov 03, 2020 08:32pm
And Zimbabwe wins the match in style. Looks like Pakistan needs more practice against minnow Zimbabwe
Recommend 0
Indian Est
Nov 03, 2020 08:45pm
This was a fluke win. Zimbabwe is no longer the team it once was and now relegated to play among the minnows.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 03, 2020 08:47pm
So happy for Zimbabwe, time to let Misbah go.
Recommend 0
ramana
Nov 03, 2020 08:51pm
Congratulations to Zimbabwe team.
Recommend 0
Oh Pakistan
Nov 03, 2020 08:57pm
Kudos to Zimbabweans for ultimately turning winnable matches into victories. Even the first odi was a lost opportunity. Ain't it?
Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 03, 2020 08:59pm
@M. Emad, Same amount Bangladesh took after loosing in T20.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 03, 2020 09:01pm
Well done Zimbabwe for defeating home team on their own soil. What a shame for the coach and selector to see superover score of TWO only
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 03, 2020 09:10pm
Pakistan should stop playing cricket . These players are good for nothing.
Recommend 0
Dr. Paderia
Nov 03, 2020 09:15pm
Hang on tough green shirts.
Recommend 0
Mr. Frodo
Nov 03, 2020 09:16pm
@M. Emad, You take money to lose not win. Zimbabwe won here.
Recommend 0
Rizman
Nov 03, 2020 09:18pm
It not easy to win aganist that team plus home ground pressure
Recommend 0

