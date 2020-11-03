Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over to end ODI losing run

Zimbabwe ended a 10-match losing streak by beating Pakistan in a Super Over to cap a thrilling third and final one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Blessing Muzarabani grabbed two wickets off four balls in the Super Over as Pakistan scored only two runs off the tall fast bowler.

Zimbabwe raced to a winning 3-0 through Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza off Shaheen Afridi's first three balls to deny Pakistan a series clean sweep.

Earlier, Pakistan No. 10 batsman Mohammad Musa hit a four off the last ball of their 50-over innings against paceman Richard Ngarava to tie the scores as Pakistan ended up at 278-9. Zimbabwe made 278-6.

Captain Babar Azam's run-a-ball 125 lifted Pakistan close to the target in a century stand with Wahab Riaz, who scored 52 off 55 balls.

But Muzarabani's 5-49 included the wickets of Afridi and Babar off his last two deliveries to turn the game before Musa hit the last-ball boundary through covers off Richard Ngarava and forced a Super Over.

Earlier, Sean Williams survived three dropped catches to score 118 off 135 balls for Zimbabwe. The 20-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain snared 5-26, but Williams' fourth ODI hundred gave Zimbabwe its highest total of the series.