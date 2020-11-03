DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2020

Live

Huge voter turnout expected as Americans choose Trump or Biden on a tense Election Day

AFP | Dawn.com | APUpdated 03 Nov 2020

Email

A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on November 3. — AP
A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on November 3. — AP
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky, US on November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston. — Reuters
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky, US on November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston. — Reuters
Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California on Nov 2. — Reuters
Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California on Nov 2. — Reuters
A voter places his ballot into a box at a San Francisco Department of Elections drop-off location at the Chase Center on Nov 2. — AP
A voter places his ballot into a box at a San Francisco Department of Elections drop-off location at the Chase Center on Nov 2. — AP

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

Biden asked Americans to trust him as they had in 2008 and 2012 alongside Barack Obama. "We can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down," he tweeted.

Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Biden.

The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for Trump.

Polls began opening on the East Coast on Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

Those yet to vote headed to polling places on Tuesday despite another spike in Covid-19 cases that has hit much of the country. Among those braving the polls were voters who may have wanted to vote by mail but waited too long to request a ballot or those who didn’t receive their ballots in time.

Election officials across some 10,000 voting jurisdictions scrambled to purchase personal-protective equipment, find larger polling places, replace veteran poll workers who opted to sit out this year’s election due to health concerns and add temporary workers to deal with the avalanche of mail ballots.

Biden leading in polls

More than 99 million Americans have cast their ballots in early voting, according to the US Elections Project.

The United States is more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s — and fears that Trump could dispute the result of the election are only fueling those tensions.

Despite an often startlingly laid-back campaign, Biden, 77, leads in almost every opinion poll, buoyed by his consistent message that America needs to restore its “soul” and get new leadership in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people.

Hours before the polling was to begin, Biden tweeted that he would "govern as an American president".

"I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do."

“I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow,” Biden said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a vital electoral battleground where he was joined by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

“It's time to stand up and take back our democracy.”

But Trump was characteristically defiant to the end, campaigning at a frenetic pace with crowded rallies in four states on Monday, and repeating his dark, unprecedented claims for a US president that the polls risk being rigged against him.

After almost non-stop speeches in a final three-day sprint, he ended up in the early hours of Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan — the same place where he concluded his epic against-the-odds campaign in 2016 where he defeated apparent front-runner Hillary Clinton.

Despite the bad poll numbers, the 74-year-old Republican real estate tycoon counted on pulling off another upset.

“We're going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow,” he told the Michigan crowd, which chanted back: “We love you, we love you!”

“We're going to make history once again,” he said.

Warning of violence

Trump himself is planning to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia on Tuesday, while Biden will travel to his birthplace of Scranton, the scrappy Pennsylvania town where Trump also visited on Monday.

Workers board up a store ahead of election results in the Manhattan borough of New York, US on Nov 2. — Reuters
Workers board up a store ahead of election results in the Manhattan borough of New York, US on Nov 2. — Reuters

There are worries that if the election is close, extended legal chaos and perhaps violent unrest could ensue — not least because Trump has spent months trying to sap public trust in the voting process in a nation already bitterly divided along political fault lines.

He ramped up these warnings in the final days, focusing especially on Pennsylvania's rule allowing absentee ballots received within three days after Tuesday to be counted.

In a tweet flagged with a warning label by Twitter on Monday, he said this would “allow rampant and unchecked cheating”.

“It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” Trump tweeted.

US Election 2020
US Elections

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MarK
Nov 03, 2020 12:32pm
Trump and Biden are running a very close race...looks like things will go to the supreme court.
Recommend 0
Zunaira
Nov 03, 2020 12:44pm
"Despite an often startlingly laid-back campaign, Joe Biden leads in almost every opinion poll.", That's cause US establishment wants Joe Biden in, that's how US works, coordinated media as per objectives of deep state, all freedom of expressions for developing countries' media are only for peddling their own agenda in these countries.
Recommend 0
Kashur
Nov 03, 2020 12:46pm
Kamala Harris for VP is such a terrible news for Pakistan, however, Trump staying in office isn't any better
Recommend 0
Syed ahmed
Nov 03, 2020 12:48pm
I don't believe any pole every vote counts in USA Will wait till 00:00 on today best guy earn the job
Recommend 0
T
Nov 03, 2020 12:52pm
For Pakistan: Biden is less anti Muslim so countries like Pakistan might see some better days. Both Govt want to pull out of Afghanistan, so luck there. Both will try to tame China because that is national and military interest not party interest. Can’t say more than this about this weak personality president. For India: Trump means higher taxes and less H1B , so bad for business. Trump seen as Modi supporter and hence Hindu supporter so some fake sense of love India is too lucrative to ignore
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 03, 2020 12:58pm
Trumph will win with a stunning margin.
Recommend 0
AQ
Nov 03, 2020 01:17pm
Trump terrorist should loose.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 03, 2020 01:23pm
Let's hope for the best for the USA and the rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Sarcastic
Nov 03, 2020 01:25pm
Trump will easily win
Recommend 0
KRANA
Nov 03, 2020 01:33pm
@AQ, World knows who are terrorist
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 03, 2020 01:48pm
Biden will win due to extended early voting. It swelled voter turnout of African-Americans and Latino-Americans. Asian-Americans, Indian-Americans, Pakistani-Americans and Muslim-Americans don't matter due to mostly concentrating in heavily democratic states except in FL. Good luck everybody (Ethiopian Highlanders-Americans).
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 03, 2020 01:56pm
Joe Biden urged supporters to restoring “our democracy” from Trump's "authoritative democracy".
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Nov 03, 2020 02:38pm
@Sarcastic, Trump and Modi will lose
Recommend 0
CU
Nov 03, 2020 04:05pm
It only matters domestically who wins. For everyone else in the world, the US policy is stays the same.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 03, 2020 05:11pm
@MarK, "Trump and Biden are running a very close race...looks like things will go to the supreme court." That is the most likely outcome. Democrats can however get control of the senate. In that case it will be interesting to see the president and supreme court on one side and both chambers on the opposite, four years of turmoil.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Nov 03, 2020 06:05pm
@peer baba khwajaji, I think you don't live in the USA?
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Nov 03, 2020 07:28pm
Pakistan must be proactive, do for your selves, countries do not have friends, they have common interest! Pakistan now under this gov’t have made more positive impact on international level ,helps to have a leader who can give positive narrative for Pakistani!
Recommend 0
Jacky
Nov 03, 2020 07:40pm
@M. Siddique, as if u are living in USA.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 03, 2020 07:42pm
Bring it on.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Smoke and mirrors

Smoke and mirrors

It is for the political parties to sit at the same table and recognise each other as legitimate.

Editorial

03 Nov 2020

Escalating tension

THE political situation in the country is getting tenser by the day. The anti-government campaign by the opposition...
03 Nov 2020

Wrong message

COVID-19 cases across the country are rising at a dangerous pace, with the official coronavirus-related death toll ...
03 Nov 2020

IHK land laws

AMONGST the more sinister components of the Indian government’s move to rescind Kashmiri autonomy last year was ...
Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...