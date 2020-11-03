DAWN.COM

Austria police detain 14 after Vienna 'terror attack' leaves 5 dead

AFP | ReutersUpdated 03 Nov 2020

Police officers search in an area after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters
Police officers search in an area after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters
Firefighters and police cars stand near Schwedenplatz square following a shooting in the center of Vienna on November 2. — AFP
Firefighters and police cars stand near Schwedenplatz square following a shooting in the center of Vienna on November 2. — AFP

Austrian police have arrested 14 people in raids linked to Monday's deadly attack in Vienna and have found no evidence that a second shooter was involved, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

“There have been 18 raids in Vienna and Lower Austria and 14 people have been detained,” Nehammer told a televised press conference.

The minister added that police believe that the attack in central Vienna that left five people dead was carried out by a lone gunman, Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old sympathiser of the militant Islamic State (IS) group who was killed by police on Monday night.

The video material evaluated by the police “does not at this time show any evidence of a second attacker,” Nehammer said.

Fejzulai, a dual Austrian and Macedonian national, was convicted of a terror offence in April last year for trying to travel to Syria.

Nehammer said he had been on a de-radicalisation programme and had managed to secure an early release.

“The perpetrator managed to fool the de-radicalisation programme of the justice system, to fool the people in it, and to get an early release through this,” the minister said.

Earlier, hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna, searching for suspected perpetrators of the attack in the city’s centre, after what a government minister said was an “Islamist terrorist” incident.

In an early morning televised news conference, Nehammer repeated calls for the public to stay off the streets.

Nehammer said police had shot to death one attacker, a man wearing an explosives belt that turned out to be fake.

Police at the time said the attack, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of town, was carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”.

They said three people had died, with public broadcaster ORF stating one of them was a passer-by.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told ORF that 15 people had been taken to hospital, seven of them seriously wounded.

Broadcaster ORF later said a fourth civilian, a woman, had died.

Police stated earlier that an officer had also been hurt during the assaults.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

The attack started at around 8pm when the first gunshots were heard in the city's centrally located first district.

In a press conference earlier, Nehammer said: “According to what we currently know, there is at least one attacker who is still on the run.”

Speaking to ORF, Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz had said that the suspected attackers were “were very well equipped with automatic weapons” and had “prepared professionally”.

Earlier, he tweeted: “Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack,” adding that “we will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means”.

Kurz said that while police were concentrating on the anti-terror operation, the army would take over the security of major buildings in Vienna.

Nehammer urged Vienna residents to remain in their homes and keep away from all public places or public transport. He said that children would not be expected at school on Tuesday in Vienna.

Sirens and helicopters could be heard in the city centre as emergency services responded to the attack.

An AFP photographer said that large numbers of police were guarding an area near the city's world-famous opera house.

The location of the initial shooting was close to a major synagogue.

The president of Vienna's Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired “in the immediate vicinity” of the Stadttempel synagogue, but added that it was currently unknown whether the temple itself had been the target of an attack.

He said that the synagogue and office buildings at the same address had been closed at the time of the attack.

'Cowardly act'

“It sounded like firecrackers, then we realised it was shots,” said one eyewitness quoted by ORF.

A shooter had “shot wildly with an automatic weapon” before police arrived and opened fire, the witness added.

Austria had until now been spared the sort of major attacks that have hit other European countries.

The Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the attack in the "strongest terms".

"We would like to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the innocent victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured," it said in a statement.

United States President Donald Trump said that "our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe", adding that these "evil attacks against innocent people must stop".

President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has experienced two serious attacks in recent weeks, tweeted that “we French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people”.

“After France, it's a friendly nation that has been attacked,” he added, referring to the killing on Thursday of three people by an attacker in the southern city of Nice and the beheading of a schoolteacher by a suspected Islamist outside Paris several days before.

EU Council chief Charles Michel tweeted that the bloc “strongly condemns this cowardly act”.

And Germany's foreign ministry tweeted that the reports from Austria were “horrifying and disturbing”.

“We can't give in to hatred that is aimed at dividing our societies,” the ministry added.

Czech police said they were conducting checks on the border with Austria.

“Police are carrying out random checks of vehicles and passengers on border crossings with Austria as a preventive measure in relation to the terror attack in Vienna,” Czech police tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also “strongly condemned” the shootings.

“There is no room for hatred and violence in our common European home,” he said on Twitter in Italian and German.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.

napa K
Nov 03, 2020 09:11am
Here we go again.
Recommend 0
Atif
Nov 03, 2020 09:12am
EU should stop all immigration from nations known for violence.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 03, 2020 09:13am
All European countries will suffer for their immigration policy. This is just begining.
Recommend 0
Chingiz Khan
Nov 03, 2020 09:18am
Don't see many people on the streets condemning this!!! Wonder why?
Recommend 0
Salman Akhtar
Nov 03, 2020 09:37am
Sad incident. Deepest condolences to people of Austria and Vienna. We condemn all forms of terrorism in it’s entirety.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Nov 03, 2020 09:37am
No words from Imran khan
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 03, 2020 09:39am
Who are these gunmen?
Recommend 0
eyesidd
Nov 03, 2020 09:42am
Macron's hatred towards Islam is deviding europian society.
Recommend 0
Speak Up
Nov 03, 2020 09:51am
Condemn it and then forget it.
Recommend 0
photon
Nov 03, 2020 10:01am
Is it fake news?
Recommend 0
JOY
Nov 03, 2020 10:02am
Religious war is on in between medieval and modern mindsets.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 03, 2020 10:09am
Statesmenship or just empathize with humanity... This is the time to standby with world leaders.
Recommend 0
N K Ali
Nov 03, 2020 10:15am
The great Nelson Mandela said, "As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest." Nelson Mandela (Brainyquote.com/) France, Austria and Europe are the progenitors of racism and inequality. These countries went to sea to discover new lands and treasures. They found them but looted the wealth present there and massacred the natives. The result, imported and treated as third-class citizens. Salams
Recommend 0
Charlie Hebdo
Nov 03, 2020 10:19am
Only make noise if there is reaction to action, else just say we condemn terrorism in all its form!
Recommend 0
Hindu
Nov 03, 2020 10:20am
Bad effects of so called secularism..
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 03, 2020 10:28am
What is wrong with those people? Where are they getting their inspiration ?
Recommend 0
Aaron Parayil
Nov 03, 2020 10:30am
Imran Khan no condemnation for this incident?
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 03, 2020 10:31am
@Himmat, 'All European countries will suffer for their immigration policy. This is just begining.' 2 gunmen do not represent millions who live peacefully. The issue to address are the causes that create such terrorist acts.
Recommend 0
Aadin
Nov 03, 2020 10:33am
People who don't believe in law are the ones who take law in their hand and kill innocents.
Recommend 0
Pawan Kumar
Nov 03, 2020 10:35am
false flag?
Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Nov 03, 2020 10:37am
@Atif, Yes. This is a carefully calibrated statement. It doesn't make sense until it has a perspective.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 03, 2020 10:47am
Now IK will condemn Austria
Recommend 0
Suraj 1971
Nov 03, 2020 10:54am
Without investigation it is a terrorist attack. ??
Recommend 0
ramana
Nov 03, 2020 10:55am
@Atif, yes .
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Nov 03, 2020 11:06am
Very sad, This is becoming routine in many countries high time make stricter rules.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 03, 2020 11:16am
Will it still be called a terror attack if the attackers turn out to be white supremacists like the one in New Zealand?
Recommend 0
Rajendra
Nov 03, 2020 11:24am
Name the gun man and country of his origin.
Recommend 0
Iffi
Nov 03, 2020 11:25am
very sad incident condolences with the people.
Recommend 0
Mogambo
Nov 03, 2020 11:25am
Imran and Erdogan are silent?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Nov 03, 2020 11:35am
@Zak, "The issue to address are the causes that create such terrorist acts." You are indirectly saying that if issues are unresolved then the terrorism will continue. This mentality is the reason why world is becomeing less peaceful.
Recommend 0
Sane Indian Voice
Nov 03, 2020 11:37am
@Zak, 2 gunmen do not represent millions who live peacefully. The issue to address are the causes that create such terrorist acts. Any idea @Zak, when OIC plans to convene an urgent meeting to sort this out which stigmatizes the entire Muslim Ummah. Shouldn't Pakistan and FM Mr. Qureshi ask for an immediate meeting as had done during the NZ shooting?
Recommend 0
Common man
Nov 03, 2020 11:42am
@Anonymouseee, Yes it will be. Killing any innocent is act of terror, Irrespective of any reasons.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Nov 03, 2020 11:42am
Truly sad and tragic. Deepest sympathy and condolences for everyone that’s been affected; hope they find and punish these evils.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 03, 2020 11:43am
All of a sudden these things are happening in various countries. Can these be false flag operations?
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 03, 2020 11:59am
I am scared. Not a good situation for the world.
Recommend 0
T
Nov 03, 2020 12:09pm
EU or rather world needs to unite against terrorism.
Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Nov 03, 2020 12:14pm
The reputation of a great religion is being totally tarnished. Violence is no solution, does not make people understand the religion. Time some introspection is done. Course correction has to come from within
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Nov 03, 2020 12:43pm
Most likely the work of neo-Nazi right wing groups trying to rattle the European nations at a time when everyone is on edge, due to lockdowns, ecomomic worries and just when festive holidays were to be celebrated by both Christains and Jews.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 03, 2020 12:44pm
@Atif, Why are you jumping to conclusions? Where did you even get the clue that this act of murder was carried out by some immigrants?Why couldn't they be home-grown natiives who have extremists views?? Dont spread false rumors. Little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 03, 2020 12:54pm
I’m still waiting for Imran Khans tweet condemning this attack ...,. Still waiting
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 03, 2020 01:54pm
@Rajesh, what has imran khan got to do with something happening in Vienna?
Recommend 0
Veer
Nov 03, 2020 02:09pm
A few terrorists with this kind of actions are making lives of millions of Muslims miserable. Can Muslims be trusted in Europe?.
Recommend 0
Afshan Anjum
Nov 03, 2020 02:14pm
Imran Khan has nothing to say, he is merely trying to float in difficult waters.
Recommend 0
BK
Nov 03, 2020 02:37pm
Terrorism has nothing to do with religion! :P
Recommend 0
anonymous
Nov 03, 2020 02:37pm
@N K Ali, If that is the view of the other muslims too, then they should not go to these countries. Anyways, because of the folly of some the majority will have to pay the price, henceforth you will see more restrictions imposed.
Recommend 0
xforme
Nov 03, 2020 02:40pm
once again the world has not answer to terrorism and some countries are supporting it
Recommend 0
DAN
Nov 03, 2020 02:53pm
@Critic , the same thing he has been doing to happenings in India,Azerbaijan,Israel, France,...
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 03, 2020 02:54pm
A heinous terrorist attack.
Recommend 0
Vimal
Nov 03, 2020 02:57pm
It is a law and order problem.
Recommend 0
Fastertrack
Nov 03, 2020 03:00pm
Now Pakistani visa will be suspended
Recommend 0
Bharat
Nov 03, 2020 03:03pm
@Anonymouseee, In NZ they did call it a terrorist attack
Recommend 0
Jarod
Nov 03, 2020 03:05pm
@Mahmood, hope no pakistanis , afghans or Indians involved.
Recommend 0
Umar
Nov 03, 2020 03:09pm
@Rajesh, "The Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the attack in the "strongest terms"." How did they acquire guns in Vienna? My condolences to the people of Austria.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 03, 2020 03:20pm
@Zak, Not interested. Muslims themselves should find out the causes and remedy them. If they want to.
Recommend 0
Nora
Nov 03, 2020 03:26pm
Footprints will lead to..
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 03, 2020 03:28pm
@Critic , OK, what he has to do with Charlie Hebdo in France?
Recommend 0
Umesh
Nov 03, 2020 03:29pm
@eyesidd, Otherwise Muslims are very peaceful.
Recommend 0
Boba
Nov 03, 2020 03:37pm
Imran ji-kuch to kaho.
Recommend 0
KARA
Nov 03, 2020 03:41pm
This terrorist attack has something to do with US Election. Last time when there were midterm election in US terrorist attack took place in France and the Republican Party won lot of senate seat. This time Trump is in trouble and all this attack are taking place out of nowhere.
Recommend 0
Pragmatist
Nov 03, 2020 04:15pm
Not a single Muslim leader has condemned these attacks. Why are Erdogan, Imran Khan and Mahathir silent?
Recommend 0
Hq
Nov 03, 2020 04:42pm
@RAJA CHILL, This is not a mentality . It is a major , nay the only cause. The mentality of ignoring the cause, as displayed by you, is the real reason why this will continue. Create the right environment and it will fester .
Recommend 0
Misbah
Nov 03, 2020 05:01pm
@Zak, When one successful man represent whole nation, these kind of people also represent millions.
Recommend 0
Misbah
Nov 03, 2020 05:03pm
Some supporting nations and their vocal leaders are quiet without condemning?
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 03, 2020 05:25pm
@KARA, instead of clutching at straws look at the real reasons. It’s not that difficult!
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 03, 2020 05:27pm
Responsible immigration is the answer to this curse.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 03, 2020 05:28pm
Trump was right.
Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 03, 2020 05:30pm
Another false flag operation by the powerful mafia
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 03, 2020 05:31pm
‘German’! Really!
Recommend 0
AtifK
Nov 03, 2020 05:32pm
@KARA, just conspiracy theories to hide from the reality
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Nov 03, 2020 05:37pm
Is Imran Khan going to say something ?
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Nov 03, 2020 05:38pm
Interesting, no statements from Muslim countries ?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 03, 2020 06:00pm
Heinous attack. The important question is, why do they become terrorists?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 03, 2020 06:02pm
@Rajesh, Imran Khan is already talking with the Afghan groups and the US administration.
Recommend 0
Science
Nov 03, 2020 06:07pm
Silence on violence sometimes show support.
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar Katragadda
Nov 03, 2020 06:09pm
@Skeptic, false flag operation is a favourite phrase of some, to escape.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 03, 2020 06:26pm
@Rahul S. , "Is Imran Khan going to say something ?" Yes.
Recommend 0
HZR
Nov 03, 2020 06:37pm
No protest against this but against Macron ?
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Nov 03, 2020 06:53pm
Will this incident increase or decrease Islamophobia?
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Nov 03, 2020 07:16pm
Islam: the religion of peace.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 03, 2020 08:45pm
All are potential terrorists.
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Nov 03, 2020 08:53pm
You welcome them not they are paying back
Recommend 0

