Police get 15-day remand of motorway gang-rape suspect

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 03 Nov 2020

An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted the police 15-day physical remand of Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, for investigation. — File photo
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted the police 15-day physical remand of Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, for investigation.

Police produced the suspect before the court after expiry of his judicial remand obtained for the identification parade.

Investigating officer Inspector Zulfiqar Ali requested the court to allow 30-day physical remand of the suspect to complete the investigation. However, Presiding Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta gave 15-day remand to the police and directed it to produce the suspect again on Nov 17.

The suspect complained to the court that he had not been permitted to meet his family in jail. The judge observed that meetings were not allowed during the process of identification parade.

Gujjarpura police had lodged a first information report under sections 376, 392 and 427 of PPC and 7 of the ATA 1997.

Police had taken the rape survivor to Kot Lakhpat Jail for identification parade of Malhi. As per police reports, the woman had identified him.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2020

