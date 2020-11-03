Govt to counter PDM’s ‘anti-state narrative’ with full force

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to counter opposition’s “anti-state narrative” with full force at every forum and expose the corruption cases being faced by the opposition members.

Sources told Dawn that while presiding over a meeting of the PTI spokespersons who represent the party in TV talk shows, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday categorically stated that his government would not succumb to the pressure being exerted by the opposition through its anti-government campaign and would not offer any concessions to the opposition members facing corruption charges.

The sources said that in the meeting the participants also discussed the recent controversial statement given by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and termed it “irresponsible”.

The participants were of the view the PML-N leaders were now changing their stance as they had started to say that the former speaker had in fact talked about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and not against any state institution. The sources said some of the participants felt the state should take some action against the PML-N leader.

The participants were of the opinion that some “criminals” were trying to put pressure on the government by building an “anti-state narrative” which could not be tolerated.

According to the sources, the meeting also discussed the proposals and statements coming from various political and media circles regarding the need for political dialogue and engagement. The prime minister, however, was quoted to have stated that there was no harm in political engagement, but this could not take place at the cost of the country and the state.

Mr Khan vowed to further strengthen the state institutions and foil the opposition’s attack on them.

The PTI has also planned some events in response to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rallies in different parts of the country. In this connection, the prime minister is expected to address a rally in Hafizabad on Nov 7, for which preparations have already begun.

