November 03, 2020

Uniform education to end class-based system: PM

Kashif AbbasiUpdated 03 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing the meeting on national curriculum on Monday. — PPI
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan on Monday said a uniform education system would end the class-based system in the country as all children would get equal opportunities to excel.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting on uniform education curriculum, as the federal education ministry in collaboration with the provinces was making efforts to introduce a uniform education system at the primary level — both in public and private schools and religious seminaries — from the academic session starting in April next year.

As per plan, uniform education will be introduced in classes six to eight in 2022 and from nine to 12 grades in 2023.

According to a handout, the prime minister said the new generation should be fully aware of the life and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) as “our prophet is a role model for all of us”.

Education minister briefs meeting on new curriculum

He said the new policy would not only improve the quality of education but also provide equal opportunities to all students. He stressed the need for capacity building of teachers for proper implementation of uniform education system. The new system should be a role model for other countries as well, he added.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Ras, Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Educa­tion Minister Shehram Tarkai, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Ikram and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

Mr Mehmood informed the prime minister that the new uniform education system would promote analytical and creative approach of students. He said the new system would be helpful for character building of students who would also be taught self-defence, environmental issues, honesty, truthfulness, tolerance, mutual harmony and democracy.

The minister said that during the development of new curriculum for the uniform education system, Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) were also kept in view. He said promotion of Islamic teaching for Muslim students was an integral part of the uniform education while students belonging to minorities would be taught a separate subject about their respective religions.

Later talking to Dawn, the federal education minister said he was hopeful that uniform education system would be introduced in April 2021 at the primary level in all schools and religious seminaries of the country. He said the books based on new curriculum had already been published.

Mr Mehmood, however, said legislation would be required at the provincial level for introducing uniform education across the country.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2020

Comments (4)

peer baba khwajaji
Nov 03, 2020 08:27am
King of hollow statements.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 03, 2020 08:27am
So does it means that now my, minister's and secretary's kid will go to the same school? Come on,I don't believe it.Is it the same promise like 1 cr jobs and 50 lakh homes?
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 03, 2020 08:27am
Agree with IK. Imran's intentions for the country are really good but the system is not supporting him.
Recommend 0
Kausar Talat
Nov 03, 2020 08:32am
Uniform education system with a single curriculum all over Pakistan shall result in UNITY, FAITH and DISCIPLINE - moto of our Quaid. Let's implement it and execute the plan.
Recommend 0

