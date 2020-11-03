DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 03, 2020

SCBA chief wants judiciary to stay away from politics

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 03 Nov 2020

Email

Newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has said the judiciary should stay away from political matters and stick to its job of protecting the Constitution. — INP/File
Newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has said the judiciary should stay away from political matters and stick to its job of protecting the Constitution. — INP/File

LAHORE: Newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has said the judiciary should stay away from political matters and stick to its job of protecting the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference after his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Monday, Mr Afridi said Justice Qazi Faez Isa was known for being an independent and upright judge as his integrity was beyond a shadow of doubt. He also called for transparency and merit in the process for the appointment of superior court judges.

He condemned the practice of issuing certificates of ‘traitors’ to politicians and said this should be shunned. He said all democratic forces must work together as it would help improve the human rights situation and steer the country out of the difficult time.

Without naming former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, the SCBA president said whatever was said on the floor of the house had constitutional immunity and could not be called into question before any legal forum. In reply to a query, Mr Afridi said the bar was deliberating upon a ban on airing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speeches by Pemra and would adopt a legal course if required.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Smoke and mirrors

Smoke and mirrors

It is for the political parties to sit at the same table and recognise each other as legitimate.

Editorial

03 Nov 2020

Escalating tension

THE political situation in the country is getting tenser by the day. The anti-government campaign by the opposition...
03 Nov 2020

Wrong message

COVID-19 cases across the country are rising at a dangerous pace, with the official coronavirus-related death toll ...
03 Nov 2020

IHK land laws

AMONGST the more sinister components of the Indian government’s move to rescind Kashmiri autonomy last year was ...
Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...