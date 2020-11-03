SCBA chief wants judiciary to stay away from politics

LAHORE: Newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has said the judiciary should stay away from political matters and stick to its job of protecting the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference after his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Monday, Mr Afridi said Justice Qazi Faez Isa was known for being an independent and upright judge as his integrity was beyond a shadow of doubt. He also called for transparency and merit in the process for the appointment of superior court judges.

He condemned the practice of issuing certificates of ‘traitors’ to politicians and said this should be shunned. He said all democratic forces must work together as it would help improve the human rights situation and steer the country out of the difficult time.

Without naming former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, the SCBA president said whatever was said on the floor of the house had constitutional immunity and could not be called into question before any legal forum. In reply to a query, Mr Afridi said the bar was deliberating upon a ban on airing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speeches by Pemra and would adopt a legal course if required.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2020