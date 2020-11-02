DAWN.COM

Fayyaz Chohan removed as Punjab info minister, Firdous to make comeback as CM's assistant

Imran Gabol | Rana BilalUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Fayyazul Hasan Chohan will now only hold the portfolio of the Punjab colonies minister. — DawnNewsTV
Fayyazul Hasan Chohan will now only hold the portfolio of the Punjab colonies minister. — DawnNewsTV

In a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan was on Monday removed as the provincial information minister, according to a notification issued by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, has been appointed as special assistant on information to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chohan, who previously held the colonies portfolio and additional charge of information, will now only hold the portfolio of the Punjab colonies minister, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Services and General Administration Department.

The move apparently came as a surprise to Chohan, who told Dawn when contacted that he did not know of any such development.

As part of the reshuffle, two other provincial ministers — Mehar Muhammad Aslam, who held the cooperatives portfolio, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, who held the prisons portfolio — were removed from their offices.

Awan was appointed as special assistant to the chief minister in place of Javaid Akhtar, another special assistant to Buzdar. "The chief minister, Punjab has also been pleased to assign the portfolio of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information to Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan," another notification said.

In a tweet, Awan said she was "greatly humbled and honoured with the confidence that my great leader Imran Khan has shown in myself and my ability. I am also deeply thankful to the honourable CM Punjab for making me a part of his team."

"It is with great humility that I accept this tremendous responsibility. God willing, I will try and do my level best to change the information landscape of the Government of Punjab for the better to the best of my ability," she added.

