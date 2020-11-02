DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

US envoy Khalilzad calls on COAS to discuss Afghan peace process, regional security situation

Dawn.com 02 Nov 2020

Email

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

"The regional security situation, the Afghan peace process, with particular reference to border management, and the way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting," the report said.

Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region, it added.

Khalilzad is the Trump administration’s special representative for Afghan peace and played a key role in arranging the US-Taliban deal and the joint declaration earlier this year.

The US envoy had also called on the army chief last month to discuss matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management, and current developments in the Afghan peace process, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

In October, he had warned that “distressingly high” levels of violence in Afghanistan could derail ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“Unfounded charges of violations and inflammatory rhetoric do not advance peace,” he had said in a statement issued in Washington. “Instead, we should pursue strict adherence to all articles of the US-Taliban agreement and US-Afgha­nistan joint declaration and not neglect the commitment to gradually reduce violence," he had added.

Meanwhile, the COAS said last week that Pakistan and Afghanistan could not afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both countries.

Pakistan has always desired peace in Afghanistan and would spare no effort to restore peace and stability in the neighbouring country, he had said.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Venkataraman Iyer
Nov 02, 2020 06:59pm
In few days USA Presidential election results will be out. The entire team will be shuffled. Talking to new team will have some meaning.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous deadlock

Dangerous deadlock

Both sides should step back from confrontation and engage in a national dialogue to solve problems.

Editorial

Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...
01 Nov 2020

Irresponsible remarks

PML-N LEADER and former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has triggered a controversy by stating on...
Updated 01 Nov 2020

Dangerous path

ONCE more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and...
01 Nov 2020

Saleem Asmi

SALEEM Asmi, a former Dawn editor, died late Friday night after a long and courageous struggle against infirmity and...