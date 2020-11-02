DAWN.COM

Gunmen kill at least 19 people in attack on Kabul university

Reuters | APUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on November 2. — AFP
Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on November 2. — AFP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 people including students and trading fire with security forces, an Afghan government official and witnesses said.

At least 22 others were injured, according to the spokesperson for the Afghan interior ministry.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said.

“They were shooting at every student they saw,” Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university's gates with a group of friends.

The attack took place as the varsity was hosting a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

The attack ended after several hours with security forces killing three of the attackers, the interior ministry spokesperson said.

While Afghan officials declined to discuss the bookfair, Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on Sunday that Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attaché Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers. Iranian state television reported the attack occurred, but did not offer information on its officials.

Iranian diplomats have been targeted previously by attacks in the country and nearly sparked a war between the two countries. In 1998, Iran held the Taliban responsible for the deaths of nine Iranian diplomats who were working in its consulate in northern Afghanistan and sent reinforcements to the 950-kilometre-long border that Iran and Afghanistan share.

Nato Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo condemned the attack.

“This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in ten days. Afghan children and youth need to feel safe going to school,” he said in a statement.

An attack late last month on an education centre in Kabul killed 24 people, mostly students.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.

Pakistan condemns 'mindless attack'

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned the "mindless attack" on the varsity. "This act of terrorism is particularly despicable as it targeted an institution of learning," the FO said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief and sorrow," the statement said.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the FO added.

Mohan
Nov 02, 2020 02:47pm
Brothers, just think about this: who else is fighting their own in this world?
Recommend 0
ON .
Nov 02, 2020 03:19pm
Books are no good. It might hurt someone's religious sentiment and provoke killings
Recommend 0
HKG
Nov 02, 2020 03:37pm
Selectors playing dirty games.
Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 02, 2020 04:03pm
India in action again.
Recommend 0
Deva
Nov 02, 2020 04:08pm
It reminds past history one invader put library on fire, Same mentality on work on here as they feel education can destroy their beliefs
Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
Nov 02, 2020 05:12pm
Dirty game of India.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Nov 02, 2020 05:13pm
Tragic!
Recommend 0
bakar
Nov 02, 2020 05:16pm
@ ON ., even the religious schools are not safe
Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Nov 02, 2020 05:28pm
very sad
Recommend 0
Kf khan
Nov 02, 2020 05:52pm
Very sad. Only enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan benefits from such attacks.
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Nov 02, 2020 06:01pm
Why, who are encouraging this violence ?
Recommend 0
Rock-solid
Nov 02, 2020 06:02pm
Absolutely Taliban, who else
Recommend 0
RM
Nov 02, 2020 06:10pm
This is awful.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 02, 2020 06:15pm
@Suhail Kidwai, simple, isn’t it?
Recommend 0
Aviansh
Nov 02, 2020 06:17pm
Afghan will rise one day. The perpetrators will be answerable.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Nov 02, 2020 06:20pm
Afgan has to decide who can help them with security for them? India will not be able to help and even if wanted there is no connectivity. Hope Afghans choose Pakistan and be faithful
Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 02, 2020 06:22pm
peaceful people are at it again.
Recommend 0
Akmal
Nov 02, 2020 06:24pm
It is shame on the world who let Afghanistan traded for cold war between US and former USSR. The fire lit by US and USSR is still burning. Everyone took their hands off but it is shame on the world. US/Russia have blood on their hands........
Recommend 0
Akmal
Nov 02, 2020 06:25pm
@Imran, Is it? Any proof?
Recommend 0
Veer
Nov 02, 2020 06:42pm
It is so sad that innocent students are being targeted. The culprits must be identified and their group destroyed.
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar Katragadda
Nov 02, 2020 06:47pm
@Akmal, Some truth in what you say. But how about actual Afghans?. Why are they so mad and keep killing their own people. Also some don't want peace to prevail in Afghanistan unless they are allowed to select.
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 02, 2020 06:47pm
@Akmal, is it not?? Any proof??
Recommend 0
za
Nov 02, 2020 06:48pm
What kind of human these are who killing innocent students which no religion in the world can support
Recommend 0
AinOther
Nov 02, 2020 06:53pm
Who is afraid of books?
Recommend 0
Pratik
Nov 02, 2020 06:53pm
It is a sectarian genocide.
Recommend 0

