Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Reuters | APUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on November 2. — AFP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said. The attack took place as the varsity was hosting a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan.

“They were shooting at every student they saw,” Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university's gates with a group of friends.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

“At least 10 killed many others wounded,” the senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Several attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said. At least 15 people were injured, a police source said.

While Afghan officials declined to discuss the bookfair, Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on Sunday that Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attaché Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers. Iranian state television reported the attack occurred, but did not offer information on its officials.

Iranian diplomats have been targeted previously by attacks in the country and nearly sparked a war between the two countries. In 1998, Iran held the Taliban responsible for the deaths of nine Iranian diplomats who were working in its consulate in northern Afghanistan and sent reinforcements to the 950-kilometre-long border that Iran and Afghanistan share.

Nato Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo condemned the attack.

“This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in ten days. Afghan children and youth need to feel safe going to school,” he said in a statement.

An attack late last month on an education centre in Kabul killed 24 people, mostly students.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.

Comments (7)

Mohan
Nov 02, 2020 02:47pm
Brothers, just think about this: who else is fighting their own in this world?
ON .
Nov 02, 2020 03:19pm
Books are no good. It might hurt someone's religious sentiment and provoke killings
HKG
Nov 02, 2020 03:37pm
Selectors playing dirty games.
Imran
Nov 02, 2020 04:03pm
India in action again.
Deva
Nov 02, 2020 04:08pm
It reminds past history one invader put library on fire, Same mentality on work on here as they feel education can destroy their beliefs
Suhail Kidwai
Nov 02, 2020 05:12pm
Dirty game of India.
Asif A. Shah
Nov 02, 2020 05:13pm
Tragic!
bakar
Nov 02, 2020 05:16pm
@ ON ., even the religious schools are not safe
