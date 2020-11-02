DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

Gunmen battle Afghan security forces on Kabul University campus

Reuters 02 Nov 2020

Email

Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — AP

Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces in Kabul University's campus following a blast in the area, and at least six people were wounded, Afghan government officials said.

The Taliban denied their fighters were involved in the assault, and the identity of the attackers was unknown.

“Gunshots still can be heard in the area but security forces have blocked it off,” Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said.

“We don't know whether we are dealing with a coordinated attack or something else,” he said.

It was not clear if anyone had been killed or wounded or who was responsible.

The attack comes at a sensitive time with persistent violence even as peace negotiators meet in Qatar to try to broker a deal between the militants and the government while the United States withdraws its troops.

Witnesses said students had fled from the Kabul University campus.

“This time is one of the busiest times at the university and almost all students have now left,” student Nahid, who asked that only her first name be used for security reasons, told Reuters by telephone after evacuating.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous deadlock

Dangerous deadlock

Both sides should step back from confrontation and engage in a national dialogue to solve problems.

Editorial

Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...
01 Nov 2020

Irresponsible remarks

PML-N LEADER and former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has triggered a controversy by stating on...
Updated 01 Nov 2020

Dangerous path

ONCE more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and...
01 Nov 2020

Saleem Asmi

SALEEM Asmi, a former Dawn editor, died late Friday night after a long and courageous struggle against infirmity and...