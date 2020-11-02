DAWN.COM

Underage marriage: 13-year-old Arzoo recovered after SHC orders, says Wahab

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered that Arzoo — a teenage Christian girl who was allegedly abducted before being forcefully converted and married to a Muslim man — be shifted to a shelter home. — File photo
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered that Arzoo — a teenage Christian girl who was allegedly abducted before being forcefully converted and married to a Muslim man — be shifted to a shelter home. — File photo

Arzoo, a teenage Christian girl who was allegedly abducted before being forcefully converted and married to a Muslim man, has been recovered, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced through a tweet on Monday evening.

Speaking to Dawn.com, acting Karachi police chief Additional IG Arif Hanif confirmed that the 13-year-old girl had been recovered safely and her purported husband had also been arrested.

The city police chief said the girl would be sent to a shelter home as per the directions of the Sindh High Court (SHC) while the suspect would be presented before the court on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the SHC had ordered the police to recover Arzoo and shift her to a shelter home.

"The judge has ordered the girl be recovered by police and relevant agencies and shifted to a shelter home. Next hearing fixed for Thursday morning [November 5]. My lawyer has informed the court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf," Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet.

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir — who is part of the legal team fighting the case on behalf of Arzoo's parents — also confirmed the development, adding that the SHC had directed that the girl be produced before the court at the next hearing. Speaking to Dawn.com, he said the court in the meantime has ordered that a medical test be conducted to determine the girl's age.

The court noted that issues to be addressed are the girl's age, whether she was forcibly converted and if her marriage is legal, he said.

"I trust the Sindh government and the police would use all resources at their disposal" to recover Arzoo, he said.

"To save our children, the government, judiciary, lawyers, civil society and the media should all be on the same page. We all need to play our respective roles effectively," he said.

"Glad both the Sindh government and the federal government want to pursue #JusticeForArzoo. There is a lot to learn from the injustices committed in this case first by the accused and then by our governance system. With both governments on board hope this case will become ground for renewed focus on child rights," he added.

Sindh government spokesperson Wahab added that the court had issued the directives on an application filed by the provincial government.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Arzoo's case would be solved according to the law. "There can be no compromise on cases involving underage marriage," he said while meeting representatives of minority communities at the Governor House.

The alleged abduction of 13-year-old Arzoo last month had sparked protests from human rights groups against her purported forced conversion and underage marriage with a Muslim man.

According to the first information report of the case registered on his complaint, Arzoo's father Raja stated that on October 13, he and his wife went to work while their son Shahbaz had gone to school. The complainant said his three daughters, including Arzoo, were present at their home in Railway Colony when he received a call from a relative, who told him that Arzoo was missing from the house.

Raja said he reached home and contacted their neighbours, but could not trace his daughter. He subsequently lodged a case regarding the abduction of his daughter against unknown persons at the Frere police station.

Arzoo's family members earlier this month told Dawn that her purported husband Azhar lived in a house opposite theirs along with his family and he was at least 45-years-old. "The rascal who abducted her has prepared fake papers to show that she is 18-years-old,” her mother said.

Read: Family narrates ordeal of ‘missing’ teenage daughter

Police had booked Syed Ali Azhar, the girl's alleged husband, and arrested his brothers, Syed Shariq Ali, Syed Mohsin Ali, and a friend, Danish, for allegedly abducting the underage girl, purportedly forcibly converting her and marrying her to a Muslim man.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate had dismissed an application filed by Arzoo's family pleading to send her to a shelter home. Arzoo's father had filed an application under Rule 5 of the Child Marriages Restraint Rules read with Rules 8, 9 and 10 of the Child Marriages Restrain Act, 2013 and Section 100 of the criminal procedure code.

Nasir had argued that girl was 13, therefore, the provisions of the Sindh Child Marriages Restrain Act had also been incorporated in the matter by the investigating agency.

He had argued that the relevant documents concerning the victim's age had already been provided by the complainant to the investigating officer and the same were showing her age as 13 years.

Nasir had contended that further stay of the victim with suspect Azhar would amount to an offence punishable under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 375(v) (rape: with or without her consent when she is under sixteen years of age).

He had said that the complainant was not even asking for the custody of the victim, as he had no objection sending her to a shelter home for DNA testing and other requirements for the investigation.

The investigating officer in the case, Inspector Shariq Ahmed Siddiqui, had stated that the victim had appeared before the SHC and was sent under the protection of the SHO of the Preedy police station in compliance with the court's Oct 27 order.

He said he had called in verification of the victim's B-form, which as per the National Database and Registration Authority, was genuine.

Violence against Christians
Pakistan

Comments (46)

yash
Nov 02, 2020 12:54pm
the unfortunate fate
Recommend 0
Guy_de_Bong
Nov 02, 2020 01:25pm
Huh ! In a country of barbarians, justice is an alien word !
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Nov 02, 2020 01:26pm
Please send that poor kid out of pakistan
Recommend 0
Naved
Nov 02, 2020 01:30pm
Shame to nation!
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 02, 2020 01:37pm
This incident shows lowest of the low situation. If Anyone still believes there is freedom exist then just think for a minute and assume that poor 13 year old kid as your own kid that has been kidnaped by 44 year old, raped in pretext of Marriage. Honestly Now I can expect anything.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 02, 2020 01:38pm
Sick society that has destroyed minorities.
Recommend 0
AM
Nov 02, 2020 01:38pm
And Pakistan is heaven for minorities !!!
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 02, 2020 01:40pm
Is shelter home an answer of every problem? She might be from middle class family and doesn’t need to made feeling homeless in a shelter!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2020 01:42pm
The difference. Pakistan: whole country, media and courts can intervene and decide. India: rapists of Asifa in Kathua were openly supported by BJP.
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Nov 02, 2020 01:42pm
Now they will threaten her family and the minor girl will have no choice but to say she willingly converted and got married to a 45 year old man. RIP justice.
Recommend 0
Kas
Nov 02, 2020 01:43pm
Problem how can we still allow Nikkah of a 13 year old child? This should be changed to 16 or 18 year at least and in such cases culprits should be given exemplary punishment
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Nov 02, 2020 01:44pm
Why this happens in Sindh most of the times.
Recommend 0
Tripathy
Nov 02, 2020 01:46pm
Horrible Human rights situation in Pakistan while Pakistan FO is always talking about Human rights violation in Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 02, 2020 01:49pm
Thirteen years of age and marriage? This is brutal rape irrespective of faith.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Nov 02, 2020 01:51pm
Step in right direction. But what are you doing to prevent such happenings in future?
Recommend 0
Ravi
Nov 02, 2020 01:54pm
If she is underage, them everything is illegal.... marriage, conversion and taking her away from family. Family has evry right to file kidnapping, young doesn't know what is best for them.
Recommend 0
Nitin Saini
Nov 02, 2020 01:54pm
And entire pakistan comment section is silent on this...good job...This thing can only happen in pakistan now a days where 13 years old is married and converted...
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 02, 2020 02:11pm
13-year-old Arzoo: 'Issues to be addressed by court are girl's age, whether she was forcibly converted and if her marriage is legal'
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2020 02:12pm
@Guy_de_Bong, Agreed 100%, everyone feels that about India.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2020 02:13pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Yes Indian minorities are not even safe in capital New Delhi. Raise your voice there rather than whining here.
Recommend 0
JOY
Nov 02, 2020 02:34pm
Outrageous!!!
Recommend 0
Naeem Ud Din
Nov 02, 2020 02:40pm
thank you Jibran Nasir
Recommend 0
Sree
Nov 02, 2020 02:45pm
@Fastrack, to have to be shown mirror.
Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Nov 02, 2020 02:50pm
It is hoped that the police will recover the girl and produce her to the court to determine the age of the girl, which is claimed to be under the age of 18 years. As per the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013, no marriage can be solemnized of any person below the threshold age of 18 years. if it is proven that the girl is under-aged, her marriage will be nullified even if she has given her consent. Hope the court will uphold justice and fiar-play in the matter. .
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 02, 2020 02:53pm
Being from a minority community shelter home will probably be another nightmare for the poor 13 year old!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 02, 2020 02:56pm
What is the legal minimum age of marriage in Pakistan? Does anybody really care?
Recommend 0
Truth Bites
Nov 02, 2020 02:59pm
So much mess in Pakistan. And they are busy in lecturing France.
Recommend 0
Pricky
Nov 02, 2020 03:03pm
Abduction , conversion and marriage. Is this Pakistan?
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 02, 2020 03:13pm
The damage has already been done.
Recommend 0
Leo
Nov 02, 2020 03:41pm
What a shameful situation.
Recommend 0
Gurcharan
Nov 02, 2020 03:41pm
Blame this too on PMLN
Recommend 0
sacsingh
Nov 02, 2020 03:47pm
@Fastrack, we know what is truth propaganda machine
Recommend 0
Harry
Nov 02, 2020 03:55pm
Why to shelter home and not with her parents?
Recommend 0
Click
Nov 02, 2020 03:58pm
@Fastrack, Still trying to justify it.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 02, 2020 04:07pm
Apparently there is no minimum age for girls with regard to marriage. I hope UN human rights commission takes note of this.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Nov 02, 2020 04:17pm
@Fastrack, don't try to justify wrong by comparing to other countries. Can you list a single case in India where any minority girl is forced to marry and convert to Hinduism?
Recommend 0
Wolf
Nov 02, 2020 04:18pm
We need military to solve our problems. Politicians has failed us. Mullahs institutions be totally banned. We should have women police to deal with such issues particularly from minorities groups.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 02, 2020 04:28pm
A model for minority welfare to the world.
Recommend 0
DG
Nov 02, 2020 04:51pm
@Fastrack, Thousands of similar incidents have been brushed under the carpet. Rape and convert is not a new trend in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Nov 02, 2020 05:00pm
I welcome Sindh High Court's decision.
Recommend 0
PKK
Nov 02, 2020 05:20pm
Shameful....
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 02, 2020 05:21pm
A thirteen year old can't even buy a cigarette legally but can convert to another religion and enter in to a marriage agreement!!
Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 02, 2020 05:25pm
It doesn't feel like 21st century rather feels like 7th century.
Recommend 0
Rafeh
Nov 02, 2020 05:33pm
Sindh police and Sindh govt both untrustworthy and useless
Recommend 0
Vijay
Nov 02, 2020 05:38pm
Example of Serious law and order problem.
Recommend 0
Ashok Kumar
Nov 02, 2020 06:21pm
Mr. Imran Khan’s government only wakes up when something horrible happens. Poor 13 year old’s life has been ruined. Recently I gave read about many case of underage boys and girls raped, women raped on highway and so on. Kaptan, Please do something.
Recommend 0

