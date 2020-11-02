PML-N leaders condemn leadership’s ‘anti-state’ narrative

TAXILA: PML-N leaders of Attock district have distanced themselves from the recent “anti-state” remarks of the party leadership, particularly the stance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

At separate press conferences in different towns of the district on Sunday, PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly Jehangir Khan­zada, former member of the National Assembly Malik Itabar Khan and former MPA Shahwaiz Khan criticised the recent remarks of Mr Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Mr Sadiq.

Talking to journalists in his native town of Shadi Khan in Hazro, Mr Khanzada termed Mr Sadiq’s statement “anti-state”.

“He should not have talked in such a way while speaking in parliament,” the MPA said while highlighting sacrifices rendered by the armed forces in the fight against terrorists.

He said the nation always stood by the armed forces and would continue to do so in future.

Sitting, former lawmakers from Attock praise armed forces for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorists

“The 220 million Pakistanis adore their armed forces and the country,” he said. “Our armed forces are bravely defending the motherland and we are indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice for the country.”

Former MNA Itabar Khan said he could not support the “anti-national narrative” of Mr Sharif and Mr Sadiq. He said that Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made statements which did not serve the interest of the country.

Mr Khan said he was saddened by the statement of Mr Sadiq that targeted the Pakistan Army and its accomplishments. He said the speech of the former speaker had caused anger and grief among patriot Pakistanis.

Mr Khan also condemned what he called violation of the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam by some PML-N leaders.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was only engaged in “politics of power” and did not give any importance to real issues of the masses.

Shahwaiz Khan, former MPA from Hassanabdal, said he did not support the party leadership’s recent “anti-state” stance and condemned their criticism of state institutions. “The narrative of PML-N leadership is pleasing the enemy,” he added.

He particularly criticised Mr Sadiq, alleging that the latter had promoted “anti-state” agenda which was not in the interest of the country.

The former MPA said his head hung in shame because of Mr Sadiq’s controversial remarks. “The entire nation has been hurt by the statements of Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq. What they are doing is not good for the country.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2020