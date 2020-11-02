DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

‘Blackmailers’ will face justice, vows PM

Jamil NagriUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Email

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the public meeting on Sunday. — APP
GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the public meeting on Sunday. — APP

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that now his focus will be on rule of law, as during the past two years his entire focus had been on Pakistan’s economy in order to “set it in the right direction”.

“I will oversee the state institutions myself so that powerful convicts of the country trying to blackmail [the government] are brought into the ambit of the law. You will see in the coming days whose legs shake and whose forehead sweats,” Prime Minister Khan said while addressing the Azadi Parade ceremony in connection with the 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan in Gilgit on Sunday.

Mr Khan said since the opposition was criticising the chiefs of Pakistan Army and Inter Services Intelligence, it proved that he had appointed the right people to the posts. “If these thieves [opposition] are speaking against them, it means they [chiefs] are the right people,” he said.

He lambasted the opposition parties for what he said “attacking the state institutions” and “promoting the enemies’ narrative”. He said those who wanted to “discredit the army and the judiciary” were speaking “the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He said the Modi government was the most extremist government in India’s history, as they were pursing the Hindutva ideology. They hated Muslims and Pakistan, perpetrating brutalities on innocent Kashmiri people, he said, adding that the laws enacted by the Modi government — the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens — were targeted at Indian Muslims.

Says opposition’s criticism proves he appointed right people to the posts of army chief and ISI director general

No previous government had done to occupied Kashmir what the “extremist, racist, totalitarian” government of Modi had done, he said, while emphasising that this was the reason Pakistan needed a strong army.

He said: “There is no week when our soldiers do not sacrifice their lives. From our merged [tribal] districts to Balochistan and sometimes even in Karachi, planned terrorism is being carried out. Who is challenging them? Our army and security forces… We know Narendra Modi’s government is trying to [create chaos] not only through terrorism but also through Shia-Sunni conflict. They planned to spread chaos by killing Shia and Sunni scholars. I pay tribute to our army that foiled these plans.”

He said he had received congratulatory messages from across the world over how Pakistan conducted itself after the Pulwama incident. “But today he is saying that Pakistan acted out of fear, which was the basis of Modi’s entire election campaign,” Mr Khan said in reference to reports about PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s statement.

“And the entire purpose behind this is to blackmail Imran Khan so that he overlooks their looted wealth and gives them an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). I want to tell my nation today that Imran Khan will never forgive these dacoits,” said the prime minister.

“The way in which they attacked the judiciary, they are trying to elevate one judge,” he said, adding that if those who have “fled abroad” are cleared in corruption cases, then [they find] the judiciary is independent, but when verdicts are issued against them, [they allege] the judiciary is wrong.

“Similarly, the pressure on the army is only there so that we [the government] forgive them,” Mr Khan said. A strong army is indispensable for a country to protect its sovereignty and solidarity, he said, lauding the role of security forces for successfully combating the war against terrorism and foiling enemy designs to destabilise Pakistan.

Provisional status

On the occasion, the prime minister announced his government had decided to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, keeping in view the UN Security Council resolutions.

He congratulated the people of GB over the development, but said he could not announce development package due to elections in the area.

He paid tribute to Gilgit scouts and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of this region and said as long as he was prime minister he would keep visiting GB to join their Independence Day celebrations every year as he did last year.

He said the first time he visited the region was when he was 15 along with his school trekking team. “I am fond of trekking here,” he said, adding that the only loss he had to face after becoming the prime minister was that he could not continue trekking.

In his address, GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said the GB’s Independence Day reminded him of the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said the incumbent federal government was making serious efforts to bring this region in mainstream and announced that the provisional provincial status would be granted after the election in GB.

Mr Maqpoon then criticised the opposition parties that he alleged had opposed granting constitutional rights to GB.

“In the upcoming election, the GB people through their votes will respond to the opposition parties for denying [them] their rights,” the governor said.

Earlier, caretaker GB chief minister Mir Afzal Khan paid tribute to the personnel of armed forces who rendered their lives for the country’s security. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Gilgit-Baltistan who sacrificed their lives for independence.

Among others, federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, cabinet members of GB, top civil and military officials, students and civil society members attended the ceremony.

After arriving here in Gilgit on Sunday, PM Khan along with the governor and caretaker chief minister visited Yadgar-i-Shuhda in Chinar Bagh and laid wreaths.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khurram
Nov 02, 2020 08:54am
Yes. You keep blackmailing everyone.
Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Nov 02, 2020 08:58am
Mr PM. Your efforts and struggle in sports and politics rose you to remarkable heights. People started believing in you as a last man standing. Three year down your ruling regime, your graph has a nose dive situation and I am afraid - it will frustrate the people of Pakistan and they might end up remembering you and your non performing cabinet as icons of failure.
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Nov 02, 2020 08:58am
Why SC did not take notice of ayez saddak statement ? It was anti state as you can get ?
Recommend 0
Sadiq Khan
Nov 02, 2020 09:02am
Failed leader PMIK. No more mess
Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 02, 2020 09:04am
It's he NAB chairman or PM? Cases must be proved in court with evidence... Not in speeches. All Pmln leaders who were charged earlier are now free because your persecution team failed to prove any wrongdoing. I believe Imran Khan is saying all this to hide his failures.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 02, 2020 09:10am
PML-N leaders are cornered. Those shameless statements are a last ditch effort to save themselves from accountability. But it seems IK is determined to take those looters to justice. Now most of the PML-N members are disenchanted from their so-called leaders.
Recommend 0
Thinker
Nov 02, 2020 09:16am
Who appointed whom ! point to ponder over
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
Nov 02, 2020 09:18am
Propoganda machine IK Niazi learn from history
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous deadlock

Dangerous deadlock

Both sides should step back from confrontation and engage in a national dialogue to solve problems.

Editorial

Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...
01 Nov 2020

Irresponsible remarks

PML-N LEADER and former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has triggered a controversy by stating on...
Updated 01 Nov 2020

Dangerous path

ONCE more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and...
01 Nov 2020

Saleem Asmi

SALEEM Asmi, a former Dawn editor, died late Friday night after a long and courageous struggle against infirmity and...