DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

Minister slammed over Taliban attack remarks

Amir WasimUpdated 02 Nov 2020

Email

In this Feb file photo, Minister for Interior retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah speaks to reporters at the parliament building. — DawnNewsTV
In this Feb file photo, Minister for Interior retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah speaks to reporters at the parliament building. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday reacted strongly to the recent remarks of Minister for Interior retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah in which he had allegedly warned the opposition of attacks by the Taliban.

While the PPP sought an apology from the interior minister over his remarks, the ANP called for his “immediate resignation”.

In a statement, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman for PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, termed the minister’s statement a violation of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism and asked the latter to apologise to the entire nation and the workers of political parties who were killed by terrorists during the war against terrorism.

Speaking at a ceremony at his hometown Nankana Sahib, the interior minister had said the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had in reaction to the ANP’s policies on terrorism attacked the party leadership and killed many of its leaders, including Bashir Bilour and the son of Mian Iftikhar.

PPP demands apology, ANP the resignation of Ijaz Shah

“Today, I pray for the safety of those following the N-League’s narrative and wish for them to get divine’s guidance,” Brig Shah had stated in his speech which went viral on social media.

Senator Khokhar was of the view that threatening the opposition with possible attacks by the Taliban was not only against NAP, but it could also create difficulties for the country at the international level.

“These kinds of irresponsible statements by the federal ministers have already caused a difficult situation for Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” he said, adding that the ministers through such statements were in fact “validating” the allegations being levelled against Pakistan by the world.

Mr Khokhar said it was proved that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had correctly named Ijaz Shah as “one of her killers”.

“Due to this dual policy and actions, the world does not recognise the sacrifices offered by thousands of our army troops and citizens,” he said, adding that Ijaz Shah should ask for pardon from the entire nation and the martyrs of the PPP, ANP and other political parties.

“Why the people who issue certificates of treason are silent over this statement of Ijaz Shah?” he asked.

Mr Khokhar said the nation was now aware of the reality of the allegation of treason and would soon hold Ijaz Shah and his “selected patron” accountable.

The ANP demanded resignation of the interior minister and formation of a truth commission over such an “irresponsible statement”.

Through its official social media account on Twitter, the ANP quoted the party’s provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan as stating at a public meeting in Buner Nawagai that the ANP not only called for formation of a truth commission over sacrifices of the Pakhtuns but also demanded resignation of the interior minister within 10 days. He said the ANP had always opposed the “good and bad Taliban” distinction.

Earlier, ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan had also termed the interior minister’s statement ‘irresponsible’ and ‘foolish’ and declared that the diatribe had hurt the sentiments of ANP leaders and workers, who had rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

In a tweet, the ANP chief said the state would have to give an explanation over the minister’s statement. “Was the ANP fighting the war against terrorists for the protection of the state or against the state? Where was the minister when the fight against terrorism was going on?” he asked.

The ANP chief said the party felt proud of Bashir Bilour, Rashid Hussain and hundreds of other workers who sacrificed their lives during the fight against terrorism. He said the Taliban and other terrorist organisations targeted the ANP leaders and workers for their stance against terrorism and militancy.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Sadiq Anwar
Nov 02, 2020 09:04am
A new low in Pakistani politics was established today. Worse than the earlier two statements in Parliament by Chaudhary Fawad and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 02, 2020 09:08am
Selectors need to go.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 02, 2020 09:09am
I guess there is more so much dirt it's become impossible to hide it all under carpet. Not that the whole world didn't know already.
Recommend 0
papa
Nov 02, 2020 09:16am
Lot of skeletons falling out of the closet these days.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 02, 2020 09:17am
PPP has no room to criticize statements by the government, what has the opposition themselves been doing lately?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous deadlock

Dangerous deadlock

Both sides should step back from confrontation and engage in a national dialogue to solve problems.

Editorial

Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...
01 Nov 2020

Irresponsible remarks

PML-N LEADER and former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has triggered a controversy by stating on...
Updated 01 Nov 2020

Dangerous path

ONCE more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and...
01 Nov 2020

Saleem Asmi

SALEEM Asmi, a former Dawn editor, died late Friday night after a long and courageous struggle against infirmity and...