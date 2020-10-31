DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 31, 2020

Saudi Arabia angers India with independent Kashmir banknote

AFP 31 Oct 2020

Email

A view of the new 20 Riyal note issued to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 bloc of countries. — Photo courtesy: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority
A view of the new 20 Riyal note issued to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 bloc of countries. — Photo courtesy: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority

India has complained to Saudi Arabia over a banknote that shows Kashmir as a separate country, in the latest protest over maps of the disputed region that have also targeted foreign media outlets and a social media giant.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi said it expressed “serious concern” over a new 20 Riyal note issued to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the powerful G20 bloc of countries, which includes India.

Kashmir is contested between India, Pakistan and China but the world map on the note's background shows it as a separate country, including the part of the territory occupied by India.

The ministry said on Thursday it had asked Saudi authorities to take “corrective steps”. Saudi authorities have yet to publicly respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still expected to address a virtual G20 summit in November.

India has become increasingly assertive in expressing its custodianship of the former princely state of Kashmir.

Tens of thousands have died in a three-decade insurgency in Indian-occupied Kashmir and since August 5, 2019, the Indian government has imposed a curfew and communications restrictions in the valley after stripping the region of its autonomy.

The Indian government this week warned social media giant Twitter over geo-tagging data that showed Ladakh region — a part of greater Kashmir occupied by New Delhi — as belonging to China.

Three years ago, India ushered in new laws that made erroneous depictions of the country's map a criminal act, punishable by a three-year prison sentence.

New Delhi banned broadcaster Al-Jazeera in 2015 for nearly a week after it published an Indian map that excluded Kashmir.

It has also regularly censored The Economist magazine for showing Kashmir as a disputed region.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Masala servings

Masala servings

Asha’ar Rehman
The alliance has to convince everyone that the one-point agenda of a new election is enough reason to bind the group together.

Editorial

Updated 30 Oct 2020

US-India agreement

Pakistan has followed a well-calibrated policy to maintain constructive relations with both China and the US.
Updated 31 Oct 2020

A raucous house

The responsibility of bringing effective legislation lies primarily with the govt— and on this count, it has failed miserably.
30 Oct 2020

CII decision

OVER the years, the Council of Islamic Ideology has generated its fair share of criticism for coming up with...
29 Oct 2020

High food costs

THE food prices in the country have soared dramatically during the last one year, fuelling concerns over the rapidly...
Updated 29 Oct 2020

Peshawar blast

THE IED blast in Peshawar on Tuesday morning brings to an end a relatively long period without high casualty...
29 Oct 2020

Growing virus concerns

THE feared second wave of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has arrived, with daily confirmed cases and hospitalisations...