Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

AFPUpdated 31 Oct 2020

In this file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada. — AFP
In this file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada. — AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended free speech on Friday, but added that it was “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities.

“We will always defend freedom of expression,” Trudeau said in response to a question about the right to show caricatures deemed blasphemous, as France's Charlie Hebdo magazine did.

“But freedom of expression is not without limits,” he added. “We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet.”

“We do not have the right for example to shout fire in a movie theatre crowded with people, there are always limits,” he argued.

Distancing himself from the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau pleaded for a careful use of free speech.

Editorial: The provocative remarks made by the French president are appalling

“In a pluralist, diverse and respectful society like ours, we owe it to ourselves to be aware of the impact of our words, of our actions on others, particularly these communities and populations who still experience a great deal of discrimination,” he said.

At the same time, he said society is ready for a public debate on these issues, “to have these complex conversations in a responsible way”.

As he had done the day before with the leaders of the European Union, Trudeau insisted on condemning the recent “awful and appalling” extremist attacks in France.

“It is unjustifiable and Canada wholeheartedly condemns these acts while standing with our French friends who are going through extremely difficult times,” he said.

Canada's parliament observed a moment of silence on Thursday for the three people stabbed to death earlier in a church in Nice, in southern France, by a Tunisian man who was apprehended.

Anger erupted in the Middle East in response to Macron defending the right to publish the blasphemous cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France.

Macron made the comments during a tribute last week to Samuel Paty, a teacher beheaded in the street for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in class in a course on freedom of expression.

Hanif
Oct 31, 2020 03:56pm
Trudeau has a balanced approach when he says, free speech has limits.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 31, 2020 03:57pm
Why can't he forward his message directly as well as through the diplomatic channels to racist, bigot, biased and liar French President Emmanuel Macron, asking him not to insult other religions in the name of "freedom of expression" and treat every faith equally, fairly and squarely?
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 31, 2020 03:58pm
Sane voice, unlike hate filled Hindus of India who would support enemies of Islam
Recommend 0
Umer
Oct 31, 2020 04:03pm
Yes, morally speech 'should' be limited, no argument there. But legally nobody can/should force anyone to follow this moral rule. Otherwise we fall into the well of never ending questions: who controls what is allowed to be said and why? And we have seen time and again any person/institution given this power has used it its own advantage (see fascism).
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 31, 2020 04:03pm
Very sensible statement by a sensible leader. I hope others will his example! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Fact check
Oct 31, 2020 04:06pm
I agree, freedom of speach has limits.
Recommend 0
Tk
Oct 31, 2020 04:09pm
He is absolutely right, philosophically. However, French laws are what they are. They can amend it - so let us see.
Recommend 0
Noor Khan
Oct 31, 2020 04:10pm
at least someone has sane, to avoid islamophobia. you deserved it sir.
Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 31, 2020 04:11pm
Sanity from CA
Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 31, 2020 04:11pm
Bravo! At least one western leader who understands the sensitivity and respects the other faiths. Trudeau should have a chat with Macron to defuse the situation and bring harmony between France and the Muslim world and also for fair treatment of Muslims of France.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Oct 31, 2020 04:13pm
The word civilization can also be defined & defended in a better way...
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 31, 2020 04:14pm
Very balanced and rational views of the Canadian PM, is exactly why he's endeared by most Canadians. He is likely to win anther term in office, because he's highly admired and respected by most muslims for his even-handed approach and respectful of every ethinicity in the country and abroad.
Recommend 0
Dr. Haider abid
Oct 31, 2020 04:15pm
He's a true statesman, and most importantly a gentleman indeed!!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 31, 2020 04:17pm
A sensible president. No wonder people like him. Just like 'Freedom Of Speech Has Its Limits And Racism Is One Of Them'. So is this!
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Oct 31, 2020 04:18pm
He has more wisdom than Macron.
Recommend 0
Salam Shahid
Oct 31, 2020 04:19pm
He is right.
Recommend 0
A.G.H.
Oct 31, 2020 04:21pm
Trudeau Zindabad
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 31, 2020 04:34pm
The prime minister of Canada Mr. Justin Trudeau, Your statement is admirable and every sensible person does agree with.
Recommend 0
CARELESS WHISPERS
Oct 31, 2020 04:35pm
spoken like a true statesman , a very sensible, mature approach...
Recommend 0

