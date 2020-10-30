In pictures: Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebrated across South Asia with religious fervour amid pandemic

Processions were taken out and special prayers were offered across the region to mark the occasion.
The faithful across South Asia celebrated Eid-i-Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.
Special prayers were offered in mosques, while streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, and mosques across Pakistan were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.
Despite the code of conduct issued by district administrations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, compliance with social distancing and mask-wearing SOPs was minimal.
Processions were taken out across South Asia in which participants rode decorated vehicles and children wearing Arabic dresses waved green flags.
Header image: General view of an illuminated mosque and residential apartments ahead of celebrations for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Karachi on October 29. — AFP
