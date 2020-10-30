In pictures: Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebrated across South Asia with religious fervour amid pandemic

Processions were taken out and special prayers were offered across the region to mark the occasion.

The faithful across South Asia celebrated Eid-i-Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.

Special prayers were offered in mosques, while streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, and mosques across Pakistan were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Despite the code of conduct issued by district administrations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, compliance with social distancing and mask-wearing SOPs was minimal.

Processions were taken out across South Asia in which participants rode decorated vehicles and children wearing Arabic dresses waved green flags.

Participants gather during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Quetta on October 30. — AFP

Muslim devotees take pictures as they participate in a procession during Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Hyderabad, India on October 30. — AFP

Children ride on a camel during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Islamabad. — AFP

Devotees react during Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebration at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir on October 30. — AFP

Security personnel escort participants during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Quetta on October 30. — AFP

Devotees march during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Peshawar on Friday. — AFP

Participants hold torch lights during a rally ahead of celebrations for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Lahore on October 29. — AFP

Muslims wearing protective face masks leave Jama Masjid after offering Friday prayers on the occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Oct 30. — Reuters

Women offer prayers during Eid-i-Miladun Nabi at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. — Reuters

Devotees march during a rally to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Lahore. — AFP

Devotees participate in a procession during Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Hyderabad, India on October 30. — AFP

Pedestrians walk along an illuminated street ahead of celebrations for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Peshawar on October 29. — AFP

Participants march during a rally to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Quetta on October 30. — AFP

Header image: General view of an illuminated mosque and residential apartments ahead of celebrations for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi in Karachi on October 29. — AFP