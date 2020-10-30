DAWN.COM

As anger rises, thousands in Muslim-majority countries protest blasphemous sketches

AP 30 Oct 2020

Muslim demonstrators shout slogans as they hold a poster of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Hyderabad on October 30. — AFP
Muslim demonstrators shout slogans as they hold a poster of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Hyderabad on October 30. — AFP

Thousands of protesters in Pakistan poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests on Friday, as the French president’s vow not to “give up cartoons” depicting Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) continues to roil the Muslim world.

An estimated 2,000 worshippers celebrating Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet (PBUH), took to the streets in Lahore.

Crowds led by Islamic parties chanted anti-France slogans, raised banners and clogged major roads en route to a Sufi shrine. Dozens of people furiously stomped on French flags and cried for the boycott of French products.

Read: Imran accuses Macron of maligning Islam

In Multan, thousands burned an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron and demanded that Pakistan sever ties with France.

More gatherings were planned for later on Friday in Pakistan, including Islamabad, where police were out in force to prevent possible demonstrations outside the French Embassy. The atmosphere was tense as police positioned shipping containers to block the roads.

Other protests are expected across the region, including in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

In Afghanistan, members of the Hezb-i-Islami set the French flag ablaze. Its leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, warned Macron that if he doesn’t “control the situation, we are going to a third world war and Europe will be responsible”.

The protests come amid rising tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations, which flared up earlier this month when a young man beheaded a French schoolteacher who had blasphemous sketches of Prophet (PBUH) in class.

Those images, republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial for the deadly 2015 attack against the publication, have stirred the ire of Muslims across the world.

A series of attacks that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremism ensued. On Thursday, a knife-wielding Tunisian man carrying a copy of the Holy Quran killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

That same day, a Saudi man stabbed and lightly wounded a security guard at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, prompting France to urge its citizens there to be on “high alert”.

Over the past week, protests and calls to boycott French products have spread rapidly from Bangladesh to Pakistan to Kuwait.

Social media has been pulsing with anti-France hashtags. Muslim leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in particular, have loudly criticised France for what they see as the government’s provocative and anti-Muslim stance.

Vivek
Oct 30, 2020 04:00pm
Don't go to France. Are they forcing you to go there?
