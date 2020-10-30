DAWN.COM

It's too late to apologise, Shibli says on Ayaz Sadiq's remarks

Dawn.com 30 Oct 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses reporters in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Friday said that the time to apologise for PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's remarks had passed, adding that now the law will take its course.

The information minister was referring to Sadiq's statement made in the National Assembly, in which the latter suggested that the PTI government had released Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in capitulation, fearing an imminent attack from India.

"The remarks by Ayaz Sadiq are beyond apology. Now the law will take its course," Faraz tweeted.

"Weakening the state is an unforgivable crime for which Ayaz Sadiq and his companions must be punished," the federal minister added.

In a press conference yesterday, Faraz had demanded an unconditional apology from Ayaz Sadiq over his remarks.

“His statement has only pleased Indians and they are exhilarated after what a person of high stature stated in the National Assembly,” he said.

Separately, in a press briefing yesterday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, without naming anyone, said that it was "disappointing" and "misleading" to attempt to link Abhinandan's release with anything other than Pakistan's mature response as a responsible state.

"Pakistan responded to India in broad daylight after announcing it," the DG ISPR said in a press conference. "Not only did we give an appropriate reply, but also shot down two enemy war planes [and] Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured."

"Being a responsible state, the Government of Pakistan in order to give peace another chance decided to release Indian prisoner of war Wing Commander Abhinandan," he added, emphasising that this decision, which was in line with the Geneva Convention, was praised the world over.

Abhinandan was captured in February 2019 after his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after it violated Pakistani airspace in a serious escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

A day after his capture, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the pilot would be released as a "gesture of peace" to India.

While speaking in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Sadiq had claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had during the post-Pulwama military stand-off with India urged the opposition parties at a meeting of the parliamentary groups to let the captured Indian pilot go because India was set to attack Pakistan that night.

"I remember [Foreign Minister] Shah Mahmood Qureshi sahib was present in that meeting, which the prime minister had refused to attend. The chief of army staff also attended," Sadiq had said while responding to federal minister Murad Saeed.

"With legs shaking and sweat on the forehead, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said to us, 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go back now'," he had claimed, adding "no attack was imminent; they only wanted to capitulate and send Abhinandan back".

As his comments went viral on social media and were picked up by Indian television channels, Sadiq issued a clarification on Thursday, saying the tweets and Indian media reports were "totally contrary" to what he actually said in the parliament.

However, his criticism of Prime Minister Imran was unrelenting. He questioned the circumstances under which the decision to release Abhinandan was taken and insisted that the move was wrong.

"Abhinandan had not come to Pakistan to distribute sweets; he had attacked Pakistan and it was a victory for Pakistan when his plane was shot down," he said in a video message.

Comments (11)

Ali khan
Oct 30, 2020 02:50pm
Ayaz and his party need to be held accountable.
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 30, 2020 02:57pm
Throw him a class jail for 5 years
Recommend 0
shamshad
Oct 30, 2020 02:57pm
this news were picked by Indian media....irresponsible statement from former speaker,article 6 should be registered against him....PML should be banned
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 30, 2020 03:08pm
It is shameful to say that Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and their close associates intentionally make inciting and controversial speaches and, afterward they apologize. They must be punished. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Cye
Oct 30, 2020 03:10pm
Ayaz Sadiq should be punished and made am Example so next time people should think twice before opening their mouths.
Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 30, 2020 03:12pm
Too little too late...these so called "educated" from elite institutions do not know what patriotisim is!
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Oct 30, 2020 03:18pm
Good decision. People endorsing the remarks must be tried as well.
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 30, 2020 03:28pm
By irresponsible comments, our politicians strengthen Indian propaganda against Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 30, 2020 03:28pm
There is nothing wrong with speaking the truth and that too in Parliament.
Recommend 0
Sree
Oct 30, 2020 03:48pm
@Sid, what about freedom of speech. You people only said several times, in Pakistan you can say anything. Now, what happened to freedom if speech.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 30, 2020 03:56pm
He explained, did not apologise. Mahatir tried to apologise, but too late.
Recommend 0

