Country observes Eid-i-Miladun Nabi; leaders call for spreading Holy Prophet's teachings

Pakistanis on Friday observed Eid-i-Miladun Nabi across the country with leaders highlighting the importance of spreading Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings among people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony across the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) established the state of Madina with justice, fraternity and equality [and it] remains a role model for the entire world," he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, celebrations kicked off with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals.

After Fajr prayers, special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan were offered at various mosques. Special conferences, events and milads are also being arranged to pay respect to the Prophet (PBUH), the report added.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi urged leaders of the Muslim world to put forth a unanimous demand before international organisations to ensure the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.

Read: Imran urges Muslim leaders to unite against Islamophobia

The president said that condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West have invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe. "Such incidents create disintegration and violate the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue," he said.

It is essential to spread the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) and the true message of Holy Quran in order to tackle Islamophobia and highlight the real spirit of Islam, he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the nation to draw from the Prophet's (PBUH) legacy of humanity, humility and strength. "Let us spread love and light wherever we go," he said.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also congratulated the nation and the Muslim community on the occasion. "Imran Khan has committed to making the country a welfare state by following in the footsteps of the state of Madina. A state where justice prevails and there is equality for all," he said.

Meanwhile, a national Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conference is also being organised in Islamabad by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The opening session is being chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi while the prime minister will preside over the concluding session.

Prominent religious scholars and foreign delegates will participate in the conference and highlight various aspects of the Prophet's (PBUH) and his teachings.