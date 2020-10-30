DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 30, 2020

Aafia has signed mercy petition, Senate told

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 30 Oct 2020

Email

A file photo of Pakistan-born neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.
A file photo of Pakistan-born neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Thursday that Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted by a US court on the charge of shooting at army and FBI officers while in custody in Afghanistan, has finally signed a mercy petition.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said during the question hour that earlier Dr Siddiqui had reservations over filing the mercy petition, but now she has signed it and the petition was being sent to the US president through the jail authorities.

“If we had the power, we would have brought Aafia Siddiqui to Pakistan within 24 hours,” Mr Awan said.

He said Dr Siddiqui had access to e-mail through which she stayed in touch with her family and counsel.

Besides, he said, Dr Aafia had spoken to officials of Pakistan Embassy in the United States by telephone several times.

The adviser said that legal action could be taken against those who had handed over Dr Siddiqui and Aimal Kansi to the United States.

On behalf of the foreign minister, Mr Awan was responding to a question asked by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad who had sought to confirm whether ban had been imposed on meetings with Dr Siddiqui in the US jail during the Covid-19 pandemic and the number of Covid-19 patients was increasing in that prison.

The written reply said that during the pandemic, the consular visits had been suspended by the prison authorities in Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, a US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, for female inmates with special medical and mental health needs.

“Resultantly, in person meetings of our Consul General with Dr Aafia Siddiqui had been put on hold. However, Consul General remained in touch with the prison authorities in order to get updates on the health and well-being of Dr Aafia,” the reply said.

It said that due to efforts made by Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC, a special consular visit had been arranged for the consul general in Houston to meet Dr Siddiqui on Sept 24. During the meeting she herself informed the consul general that her Covid-19 test had come negative. She was alert in her conversation with the diplomat and told him that she had recently been examined by her psychiatrist who had declared her well.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Masala servings

Masala servings

Asha’ar Rehman
The alliance has to convince everyone that the one-point agenda of a new election is enough reason to bind the group together.

Editorial

Updated 30 Oct 2020

US-India agreement

Pakistan has followed a well-calibrated policy to maintain constructive relations with both China and the US.
30 Oct 2020

A raucous house

IN a democracy, parliament is responsible for the key functions of scrutiny, legislation and debate. Yet, in the...
30 Oct 2020

CII decision

OVER the years, the Council of Islamic Ideology has generated its fair share of criticism for coming up with...
29 Oct 2020

High food costs

THE food prices in the country have soared dramatically during the last one year, fuelling concerns over the rapidly...
Updated 29 Oct 2020

Peshawar blast

THE IED blast in Peshawar on Tuesday morning brings to an end a relatively long period without high casualty...
29 Oct 2020

Growing virus concerns

THE feared second wave of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has arrived, with daily confirmed cases and hospitalisations...