Military leadership, ranks stand united: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The military spokesman said on Thursday that armed forces were an organised entity, its leadership and rank and file could not be separated and they would remain united.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said this at a media briefing while replying to a question about some politicians who were criticising certain military figures while praising the rest of the armed forces.

In his address to a recent public meeting of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement, Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif had come up with harsh criticism against certain senior commanders while praising the Army on the whole to prove that he is not against the defence institution.

Bajwa discusses internal, external security situation, Army’s professional matters with PM

Maj Gen Iftikhar was speaking hours after Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss internal and external security situation and professional matters related to the Army.

“Taking into account recent efforts to stoke violence in Pakistan, Prime Minister resolved that entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy,” the PM Office said in a statement.

Mr Khan, it said, praised personnel of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the motherland.

At the presser, Maj Gen Iftikhar said that the armed forces were vigilant to all threats and prepared to foil enemies’ sinister designs.

“Armed Forces are keeping an eye on the regional security situation and are aware of all internal and external threats. We are ready to deal with all challenges,” the ISPR chief said.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said the armed forces would foil all conspiracies with the help of the nation’s support. Every act of aggression would be effectively responded, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2020