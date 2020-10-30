DAWN.COM

Indian lawyer won’t be allowed to plead in Pakistani courts: FO

30 Oct 2020

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan had made an offer for a third time of consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is currently on death row in the country.

Answering a question during the weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan would not amend its laws to allow an Indian counsel before Pakistani courts, adding India should cooperate in this regard.

He said India was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan and its spies had been caught several times.

He said India’s involvement in the recent bomb blast at a madressah in Peshawar could not be ruled out.

On Islamophobia, he said, Pakistan strongly condemned the systematic resurgence of acts of republication of blasphemous sketches and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.

“We are further alarmed at the highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of the freedom of expression and equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan always supported and continued to lead international efforts for combating intolerance, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

On the regional security, he said Pakistan had taken note of the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement between India and the United States.

Mr Chaudhri said Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attacks launched towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan appreciated the successful interception of the drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

“Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2020

