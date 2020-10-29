DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 29, 2020

'We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting': DG ISPR on Abhinandan episode

Dawn.comUpdated 29 Oct 2020

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday addressed a press conference.

He said the presser had a one-point agenda and was being held to "correct the record", and talked about India's violation of Pakistani airspace last year in February.

"A statement was given yesterday which tried to distort the history of issues associated with national security," he said.

The DG ISPR said following the attack on Indian troops in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, India "showed aggression against Pakistan in violation of all international laws on February 26, 2019, in which not only did it face defeat but was humiliated around the world".

"Pakistani armed forces' alert and timely response foiled the enemy's designs. The enemy planes that had come to drop the explosives on the Pakistani people escaped while dropping their payload on empty mountains in panic after seeing our Shaheens."

He said the Pakistani forces "decided to teach the enemy a lesson in response" to the attack and country's entire civil and military leadership was united in the decision.

"Pakistan responded to India in broad daylight after announcing it. Not only did we give an appropriate reply, but also shot down two enemy war planes [and] Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured.

"During these actions, the enemy became so frightened that it shot down its own helicopter and troops in a state of panic. [...] This victory not only exposed India's hollow claims of power before the world but made the entire Pakistani nation proud," he said.

The ISPR chief said Pakistan's victory was "not only acknowledged by the world" but the Indian leadership had attributed their forces' failure to the absence of Rafale fighter jets.

"Being a responsible state, the Government of Pakistan in order to give peace another chance decided to release Indian prisoner of war Wing Commander Abhinandan," he added, emphasising that this decision, which was in line with the Geneva Convention, was praised the world over.

"I make to make it clear once again for the sake of record that Pakistan first showed its capability and resolve and this decision was taken keeping in view all warfare options from a position of strength. Pakistan's leadership and the armed forces were fully prepared to deal with any situation.

"We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting," he said while referring to Pakistan's response to India's violation of its airspace.

"It is extremely disappointing and misleading to link Wing Commander Abhinandan's release with anything other than a responsible state's mature response.

"This is in fact equivalent to making controversial the Pakistani nation's clear supremacy and victory over India, and I think this is not acceptable to any Pakistani."

