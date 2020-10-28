DAWN.COM

'Can't fight God's will': CII asked govt not to use anti-Covid tag line, Lahore High Court told

Rana Bilal 28 Oct 2020

In this file photo, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz (centre) addresses a press conference. — Photo provided by Javed Hussain
In this file photo, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz (centre) addresses a press conference. — Photo provided by Javed Hussain

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) advised the government against using the anti-Covid-19 slogan “Corona say darna nahi, larna hay” (Don’t be afraid of corona, fight it), the Lahore High Court was informed on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer against the use of these words in national print and electronic media and official sources of communication.

The petitioner-lawyer, Salman Idrees, had argued that no one could fight against God’s will but the national media and government communication sources had been using ‘unIslamic’ and ‘immoral’ words challenging the supremacy of God. He asked the court to ban the use of the words ‘‘Corona say darna nahi, larna hay.”

In the last hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had directed the CII to give its opinion on the choice of words in the anti-Covid-19 slogan.

Comment: Role of communications in post-Covid-19 planning

On Wednesday, a government lawyer informed the court that the CII after considering the slogan had stopped the government from using it.

The council had advised the government to refer the matter to the federal cabinet to come up with a new anti-virus slogan, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa said.

An official at the CII told Dawn that the reason the council had opposed the slogan was that in its view, humans could not fight God's will and the term "fighting corona" should be replaced with "protecting against corona".

Chief Justice Khan took exception to the delay in the matter on the government's part, asking why the CII's advice was not placed before the cabinet despite the passage of 15 days.

"Ask the officers of federal institutions to do their jobs or quit," he told the government lawyer.

The court summoned the federal information and religious affairs secretaries at the next hearing to explain what steps were being taken to forward the matter to the cabinet. The hearing was subsequently adjourned until next week.

The case comes at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in Pakistan. On Tuesday, as active cases of Covid-19 surpassed the 11,000 mark, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan formally announced that the second wave of the deadly virus had started in the country.

With additional reporting by Kalbe Ali in Islamabad.

Comments (4)

Tahir
Oct 28, 2020 07:53pm
Please stop seeing doctors also as that is also like fighting fate
bhaRAT©
Oct 28, 2020 07:57pm
Such senseless petitions should be rejected and the petitioner punished for wasting precious court time!
Seedoo
Oct 28, 2020 08:10pm
These CII folks need to get proper jobs. First they need to go to proper colleges and universities and learn the basic sciences like biology, chemistry, phyisics, mathematics, etc. Also need to learn economics, social sciences. They have too much time on their hands and think of all possible nonsensical things.
Rino
Oct 28, 2020 08:19pm
Seriously!!!! Such a big problem of mankind solved...
