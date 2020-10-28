DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 28, 2020

Turkey condemns French caricature featuring Erdogan

ReutersUpdated 28 Oct 2020

Email

“We strongly condemn the publication concerning our President in the French magazine which has no respect for any belief, sacredness and values,” Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter. – AFP/File Photo
“We strongly condemn the publication concerning our President in the French magazine which has no respect for any belief, sacredness and values,” Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter. – AFP/File Photo

Top Turkish officials condemned a caricature scorning President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”.

Turkish anger at the caricature added fuel to a row between Turkey and France about blasphemous sketches of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which flared after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month.

“We strongly condemn the publication concerning our President in the French magazine which has no respect for any belief, sacredness and values,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter.

“They are just showing their own vulgarity and immorality. An attack on personal rights is not humour and freedom expression,” he said.

The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo, showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink along with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab.

Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said “Macron’s anti-Muslim agenda is bearing fruit!”.

“We condemn this most disgusting effort by this publication to spread its cultural racism and hatred,” Altun wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. On Monday, Erdogan urged a boycott of French products.

The blasphemous sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have been displayed in France in solidarity.

Meanwhile Macron's remarks that Islam is “a religion in crisis all over the world today” and his support for publishing and publicly exhibiting the blasphemous caricatures has angered many Muslims across the globe.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2020 01:58pm
An attempt in futility by racist, bigot and biased French President to spread cultural bigotry, hate and racism against Islam and 1.8 billion Muslims all over the world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A national dialogue

A national dialogue

There is a need for a new political charter and a framework for institutional democracy.

Editorial

Updated 28 Oct 2020

Crossing red lines in Quetta

IN Quetta, the Pakistan Democratic Movement ventured into forbidden territory. At its Gujranwala and Karachi ...
28 Oct 2020

PMC’s costly steps

NO stranger to controversy ever since it replaced the erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the Pakistan...
28 Oct 2020

Learning poverty

A RECENT report by the World Bank has revealed that Pakistan’s economy could incur considerable losses in the next...
27 Oct 2020

Growing acrimony

THE rally by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Quetta on Sunday confirmed fears that the...
Updated 27 Oct 2020

Inflammatory words

There can be no justification for murder but neither can the actions of a few be made the basis of tarring an entire community.
27 Oct 2020

Tyranny in IHK

THE Black Day being observed by Pakistan today should serve to remind the world of India’s invasion of Kashmir ...