DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2020

'Who is running the country?': Sherry Rehman berates PTI govt over 'failures'

Dawn.comUpdated 27 Oct 2020

Email

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

The PPP's senior leadership on Tuesday blasted the government over what it termed its "failures" in various areas, including getting Pakistan removed from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list', controlling inflation and pursuing the Kashmir issue with the force it deserved.

Senator Sherry Rehman listed the PTI government's alleged failings at a press conference in Islamabad, asking: "Who is running Pakistan?"

She said the government had drafted flawed bills concerning FATF's action plan "in haste" and tried to get them passed through the parliament in a rush. It was the opposition that worked "day and night" to improve the legislation through the help of experts, she added.

Rehman, who was accompanied by other PPP leaders, said the government was "celebrating" having met 21 targets of the FATF's 27-point action plan, but asked: "The country is still in the grey list, and you are celebrating this and fooling Pakistan's people and parliament?"

Read: FATF consensus decision without voting 'diplomatic victory' for Pakistan: minister

"We demand explanations from ministers who used FATF's laws to say that Pakistan was exposed only due to the opposition," she said, asking the government to also explain whether Pakistan was still subject to "enhanced monitoring" by the global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing watchdog.

The senator accused the government of having used the FATF legislation for the "witch-hunt" of opposition members and not using the opposition's cooperation as an opportunity to create consensus.

She said although the opposition was currently supporting the government for the sake of people's issues, the government was "dividing the parliament and the country" and clashing with the opposition.

"The tabahi sarkaar (destruction regime) has only caused destruction," Rehman said.

Citing increases in prices of food items, she said although inflation was the country's real issue at the moment, no one was talking about it because the government had entangled everyone in a "war of narratives".

"Who is running Pakistan?" she questioned, noting that polio had seen a resurgence during the current government's tenure and the government had taken international loans "without restraint".

Terming the government "na-maloon sarkaar (unindentified regime)", Rehman said the government needed to be asked how it will bring the country out of the economic crisis and repay the loans.

"Tiger Force will not be able to do it. What is their mandate? Will you unleash them onto the public?" she said, adding that the country could not be run through "force and threats".

Rehman also berated the government for allegedly failing to take action against the persons responsible for the wheat and sugar crises and allowing them to go abroad. "NAB (National Accountability Bureau) is for us only, of course," she added sarcastically.

She said the government was sowing confusion regarding the availability of wheat in the country even though mills run by persons close to the government were allegedly involved in hoarding.

The government has been increasing prices of medicines to fulfil demands of multinational companies, while the power sector's circular debt is sky-rocketing, Rehman added.

She also said the government had not done enough to highlight the annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

"What became of the protest you were going to hold every Friday?" she asked, adding that not even a parliament session was called to mark Kashmir's occupation by India on October 27.

"An attempt is being made to make the parliament completely irrelevant [and] the President has become an ordinance factory," the PPP leader said. She also said journalists were being harassed every other day and the government feigned ignorance on the issue.

"The government has very little time left, but if it is to complete its term, it can't take Pakistan to the point of no return."

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pro Democracy
Oct 27, 2020 06:10pm
This illegitimate incompetent corrupt PTI government is making fool from day one......
Recommend 0
C S Sundaresha
Oct 27, 2020 06:12pm
Pakistan is very happy to stay in grey list of FATF! Hence they are celebrating !
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 27, 2020 06:14pm
IK is an easy target, he has been in power less than 3 years. MS Sherry Rehman, name one project which PPP government under Asif A. Zardari accomplished .
Recommend 0
Dexter
Oct 27, 2020 06:15pm
PTI is no start right from beginning..
Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 27, 2020 06:19pm
To the point. Brand anyone as looters but make sure you answer these legitimate questions.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahsan
Oct 27, 2020 06:21pm
Your and PML-N leaders put us on this grey list so don't blame anyone else, please.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 27, 2020 06:24pm
Start by asking your boss to bring his looted billions back.
Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 27, 2020 06:25pm
Well said Motarma Sherry.
Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 27, 2020 06:26pm
She is a home grown loyalist of Zardari-Bhutto family, come what may, she is an obedient spokes person of dynastic politics.
Recommend 0
Skeptic 1
Oct 27, 2020 06:31pm
She is 100% right. It is time for a PM and a party which will looks after the welfare of its citizens instead of one who wants to be a “world leader”.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 27, 2020 06:33pm
great point why celebration when we are suffering?
Recommend 0
Masood Abbas
Oct 27, 2020 06:35pm
Look who is blaming PTI govt? She is among the most corroupt party in the history of Pakista. They have made mess in Sindh
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 27, 2020 06:36pm
Who is doing PDM parties every week during a pandemic??
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Oct 27, 2020 06:36pm
Sherry Rehman is right. That's why PM should always be elected by the people for the welfare of people.
Recommend 0
Life
Oct 27, 2020 06:37pm
@Ghani K, CPEC and 18th amendment.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fight to the last speech

Fight to the last speech

The coming together of the opposition has taken centre stage while the govt has been reduced to little more than reactions galore.

Editorial

27 Oct 2020

Growing acrimony

THE rally by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Quetta on Sunday confirmed fears that the...
Updated 27 Oct 2020

Inflammatory words

There can be no justification for murder but neither can the actions of a few be made the basis of tarring an entire community.
27 Oct 2020

Tyranny in IHK

THE Black Day being observed by Pakistan today should serve to remind the world of India’s invasion of Kashmir ...
26 Oct 2020

Justice Isa case

THE 174-page detailed judgement of the 10-member Supreme Court bench on the reference filed against Justice Qazi ...
26 Oct 2020

Women’s vote

THE participation of women in the electoral exercise still lags behind that of the men. But the gap is shrinking, ...
26 Oct 2020

Mehbooba’s statement

THAT Kashmiris across the political spectrum have rejected India’s unilateral steps to strip the occupied region ...