DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2020

US warns of threat posed by China, signs military pact with India

ReutersUpdated 27 Oct 2020

Email

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on October 27, 2020. — Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pose for a picture with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on October 27, 2020. — Reuters
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press briefing in the lawns of Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 27. — AFP
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press briefing in the lawns of Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 27. — AFP
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint press briefing on October 27. — AFP
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint press briefing on October 27. — AFP

The United States and India signed a pact to share sensitive satellite and map data on Tuesday as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threat posed by an increasingly assertive China.

Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday along with Defence Secretary Mark Esper, said after talks with their Indian counterparts that the two countries had to work together to confront the threat China posed to security and freedom.

China vs India: Geopolitics of a clash

The annual US-India strategic dialogue comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with Indian troops confronting Chinese forces on their disputed Himalayan border.

“Big things are happening as our democracies align to better protect the citizens of our two countries and indeed, of the free world,” Pompeo told reporters after the talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Pompeo said.

The new defence pact — the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation — was a “significant milestone” that would foster cooperation between the militaries of both countries, Esper told the news conference.

The US planned to sell more fighter planes and drones to India, Esper added. The pact will give India access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data that is considered vital for targeting of missiles and armed drones.

It would also allow the United States to provide advanced navigational aids and avionics on U.S.-supplied aircraft to India, an Indian defence source said.

India's acquisition of weapons threatens regional peace

Following news of the military pact's signing, Pakistan warned that the "provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India" can threaten regional stability and peace.

In response to a question pertaining to the Beca agreement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had "taken note" of the signing.

"India’s massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilising weapon systems, are developments with serious repercussions for peace and stability in South Asia," he said in a statement.

He added that recent missile tests conducted by India are a "manifestation of dangerous Indian conventional and nuclear military build-up".

'Harping on'

US President Donald Trump has made being tough on China a key part of his campaign to secure a second term in next week's presidential election and Pompeo has been trying to bolster allies to counter China's growing influence in the region.

China dismissed Pompeo's accusations.

“We urge Pompeo to abandon his Cold War mentality, zero-sum mindset, and stop harping on the 'China threat',” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing in Beijing earlier on Tuesday.

India has its own problems with China.

On June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on their high-altitude border, hardening the mood in India against China and driving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to seek closer military ties with the US.

Jaishankar did not refer directly to China in his comments at the news conference but hailed “national security convergences” with the United States and their determination to tackle security and counter-terrorism issues and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

This month, India invited Australia to join naval drills it holds each year with the US and Japan, brushing off Chinese concerns that the exercises destabilise the region.

Pompeo and Esper met Modi earlier on Tuesday for talks that included regional stability, a US government spokesman said.

Additional input by Naveed Siddiqui.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (50)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JP
Oct 27, 2020 03:05pm
China saying that US has Cold War mentality, but forgetting that it is China who is causing problems every way. China want whole South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan's Islands, Indian land,Russian land, China must change their policies towards the world.
Recommend 0
Manoj Guleria
Oct 27, 2020 03:06pm
This partnership will define 21st century.
Recommend 0
The truth
Oct 27, 2020 03:06pm
Mr pompeo please also highlight Uighur issue today
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 27, 2020 03:07pm
US, India are bigger threats - US to the world and India to all neighbours!
Recommend 0
JOY
Oct 27, 2020 03:07pm
Iron brother is feeling nervous.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Oct 27, 2020 03:17pm
Indian Soldiers with American tech spells doom for Iron brother
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 27, 2020 03:27pm
India and US are real war mongers
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 27, 2020 04:00pm
@JP, well do your home work, they have to because of US threatening all the time, which country has military bases all over the world?
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 27, 2020 04:00pm
@Manoj Guleria, unfortunately not for good for anybody
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 27, 2020 04:08pm
@JP, India caused the problem by sitting on south Tibet, which is part of China.
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 27, 2020 04:10pm
Who is Pimpeo and US?
Recommend 0
Pratul
Oct 27, 2020 04:14pm
@bhaRAT©, to China as well
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 27, 2020 04:15pm
India is taking China threat seriously.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Oct 27, 2020 04:16pm
@Ijaz, boycott INDIA and US
Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Oct 27, 2020 04:16pm
@The truth , what has US done for Muslim's any where. US is only interested in using Muslim countries and muslim's.
Recommend 0
A.G.H.
Oct 27, 2020 04:18pm
Pompeo lives on other part of the world he wants to achieve his goal at the cost of Indian lives and property
Recommend 0
Cheeney Chua
Oct 27, 2020 04:23pm
@bhaRAT©, sure, anything else?
Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 27, 2020 04:28pm
China is rising sun. How you stop sun from rising.
Recommend 0
Bob
Oct 27, 2020 04:41pm
China should have been contained long time back. Previous Indian governments were slow in responding to the US offers.
Recommend 0
KRANA
Oct 27, 2020 04:42pm
@Javed, You can salute that sun, for us China is Dying star which will explode from inside like supernova and convert into dead star.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Oct 27, 2020 04:43pm
India used to restrain itself on matters related to China. Galwan clashes have allowed India to abandon all inhibitions regarding China and China is a big looser now. India even considering trade pacts with Taiwan is a clear sign that India will respect Chinese sentiments until they too respect ours!!! This has give new found courage to smaller countries bullied by China to stand upto China!.
Recommend 0
ON .
Oct 27, 2020 04:43pm
@bhaRAT©, to Pakistan... yes. To world.. no
Recommend 0
ON .
Oct 27, 2020 04:44pm
@Sami, your biggest donor
Recommend 0
ON .
Oct 27, 2020 04:45pm
@Jjacky, good idea. Bring back all Pakistanis and stop trade with biggest trading partners
Recommend 0
citizen
Oct 27, 2020 04:52pm
Third World War is imminent
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar Katragadda
Oct 27, 2020 04:56pm
@Sami, Who is Pimpeo and US? The US is a country with whom you played double game and milked billions of dollars from.
Recommend 0
Leena
Oct 27, 2020 04:56pm
India always lost its land whenever it attacked China and US never any war after WWII.
Recommend 0
Dat
Oct 27, 2020 04:59pm
@Javed, rising sun really!
Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 27, 2020 04:59pm
@Monsieur, Chinese won’t serve tea. Just remember that.
Recommend 0
Ctrack
Oct 27, 2020 05:00pm
Pakistan should also invite the NK premier. Anybody else might not visit.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 27, 2020 05:06pm
What about Pakistan? How can they leave Pakistan out from their statement?
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 27, 2020 05:08pm
Disappointing that he did not mention Pakistan
Recommend 0
Aimal
Oct 27, 2020 05:08pm
@Jjacky, Then you have no where to go. Even today, it is not China but it is the USA which is Pakistan's export destination from where most of the export dollars come.
Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 27, 2020 05:12pm
@Javed, Rising Sun??Soon this rising Sun will go behind clouds.
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 27, 2020 05:14pm
@A.G.H., The game in Afghanistan is nearing end....They want new new game plan, to keep themselves relevant in the region and in entire world....PDM is also small part of this game plan
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 27, 2020 05:18pm
@Manoj Guleria, "This partnership will define 21st century." It already has. The rise of China as a superpower!
Recommend 0
Lastrack
Oct 27, 2020 05:19pm
@Zak, speaking without knowledge is a crime
Recommend 0
Ajay
Oct 27, 2020 05:21pm
The most important partnership that will plot of course of the future for the region in the coming centuries.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Oct 27, 2020 05:28pm
Very unusual to have 2 secretaries of US at the same time to one country — Pampeo the Secretary of State and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. This must be a big thing during this US election period.
Recommend 0
Raj
Oct 27, 2020 06:11pm
@MG, immaterial for US
Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Oct 27, 2020 06:12pm
India is now officially becoming a pawn of US now .
Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Oct 27, 2020 06:14pm
@Javed, by Corona eclipse
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 27, 2020 06:17pm
India will lose anyway, no matter what they do or sign. That’s their destiny and it will happen sooner or later.
Recommend 0
Seedoo
Oct 27, 2020 06:20pm
If US really cared about India, it would give these arms for free. They are just using this as an opportunity to sell more arms to India, and Indians are falling for it. Just like in the Middle East, they use the threat of Iran to sell billions of dollars of arms to the despot Arab states like SA, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, etc. What China should do is to sell it's arms to Venezuela a country that US remains at odds with
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 27, 2020 06:20pm
@bhaRAT©, Yes but only to China .
Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 27, 2020 06:24pm
This is a strong pact between two nations, not good for us and definitely bad for our friend China, we should do defense agreement with China.
Recommend 0
Chisti
Oct 27, 2020 06:26pm
American technology with indian massive manpower will rule the world.
Recommend 0
EEsan
Oct 27, 2020 06:28pm
@Sami, ..This is the same US whose $$ are what Pakistan doesn't have. This is the same US where the sons and daughters of all Pakistani elites are living and earning lots of $$....remember now?? yes...this is the same US.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 27, 2020 06:28pm
I hope now pigeons will live fly without care over the borders
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Oct 27, 2020 06:32pm
Message is clear. No communism or dictatorship only Democracy.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fight to the last speech

Fight to the last speech

The coming together of the opposition has taken centre stage while the govt has been reduced to little more than reactions galore.

Editorial

27 Oct 2020

Growing acrimony

THE rally by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Quetta on Sunday confirmed fears that the...
Updated 27 Oct 2020

Inflammatory words

There can be no justification for murder but neither can the actions of a few be made the basis of tarring an entire community.
27 Oct 2020

Tyranny in IHK

THE Black Day being observed by Pakistan today should serve to remind the world of India’s invasion of Kashmir ...
26 Oct 2020

Justice Isa case

THE 174-page detailed judgement of the 10-member Supreme Court bench on the reference filed against Justice Qazi ...
26 Oct 2020

Women’s vote

THE participation of women in the electoral exercise still lags behind that of the men. But the gap is shrinking, ...
26 Oct 2020

Mehbooba’s statement

THAT Kashmiris across the political spectrum have rejected India’s unilateral steps to strip the occupied region ...